Opinion

Paul Merson with bizarre personal take on Alexander Isak signing for Newcastle United

Paul Merson has been giving his ‘expert’ analysis on Alexander Isak signing for Newcastle United.

The Swedish striker set to be announced today as Newcastle’s latest summer incoming transfer.

A transfer fee of £59m widely reported to have been agreed with Real Sociedad, with another £4.2m in future potential add-ons.

No real surprise to see that Paul Merson has a very individual and bizarre take on this NUFC signing.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough player declaring about Alexander Isak ‘He hasn’t played in the Premier League. I haven’t seen the big clubs going after him and it’s a lot of money. I haven’t seen Barcelona or Real Madrid going in for him either and they would’ve seen plenty of him in La Liga. That’s a worrying sign.’

I think safe to say that if say Merson’s club Arsenal had bought Alexander Isak, then it would be a very different story. He talks about ‘big clubs’ but what is a big club? Can you say Arsenal are a big club when they haven’t even qualified for the Champions League for six years?

As for Barcelona and Real Madrid not apparently trying to sign Alexander Isak…well, Real Madrid have just won La Liga and the Champions League, so I think that they have a few decent players already. Whilst surely even Paul Merson might have read somewhere about the basket case Barcelona are, absolutely knackered financially and are struggling to even be allowed to register the signings they have made this summer, due to the financial mess at the club and FFP restrictions.

Bottom line of course is that Paul Merson will have little, if not zero, knowledge of Alexander Isak. As normal, if it doesn’t happen in the Premier League for paid pundits such as Merson, it may as well not happen. Apart from maybe if say somebody is playing for the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Paul Merson then having to admit though that Newcastle United massively got it right when paying a total of £41.65m for Bruno Guimaraes in January, a player who is now worth at least twice that only seven months later. Bruno G was yet another player who Paul Merson was clueless about until put under his nose in the Premier League, despite already a Brazilian international and one of the top rated midfielders in Ligue 1.

Paul Merson though is predicting a win for Newcastle at Wolves on Sunday, lets hope he is right about that…

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Newcastle have made a big statement with Alexander Isak’s signing.

“He hasn’t played in the Premier League.

“I haven’t seen the big clubs going after him and it’s a lot of money.

“I haven’t seen Barcelona or Real Madrid going in for him either and they would’ve seen plenty of him in La Liga. That’s a worrying sign.

“Then again, the same would’ve been said about Bruno Guimaraes.

“Newcastle have hopefully got it right again with Isak.

“I’m not saying he won’t be a gem of a player but will he still be a gem at £58 million?

“Wolves are a funny team. They were great against Spurs in the first half, but they came out in the second half and lost the ball. They had plenty of the ball, but they didn’t create any chances.

“I don’t see Wolves blowing anybody away in the Premier League at the moment.

“Newcastle had a go against City because they couldn’t have done anything else. And it worked.

“This is a good game for Newcastle and they’re hard to beat under Eddie Howe.

“They should be able to win this game and it’ll be a massive result for them if they do.

“Prediction: Wolves 0 Newcastle 1”

