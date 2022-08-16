Opinion

Out of town stadium is a nightmare – St James’ Park is amazing

First away game of the season is always a bit special, but this year thanks to the ridiculous world cup (my personal opinion, being a Newcastle fan, Newcastle, always come first where England is concerned) , we are away at Brighton on 13th August!

My good mates have got me and my son tickets and living in London for once is fortuitous, as ASLEF have called a strike (good luck to all people who want a decent wage and working conditions), Southern trains are running a normal timetable so we can get to Brighton in an hour from Victoria, which is just up the road from where we live.

My mate from Newcastle and his sixteen year old son have come down to London and we plan to meet a friend and his son in Brighton.

I’ll let my eleven year old son describe the day from here on in.

Chuks McPeake :-

We got the train from Victoria but only after my dad’s mate Steve, sweating so much just to get a ticket because he had to queue and it was hot. I was bursting out of laughter. We finally got out of the train at Brighton and to Eddy’s bar and met our mate Anthony and his young little lad Jimmy. We went to a pub with an LGBTQ flag outside, just like the rest of them. We queued up at the station and it was long.

Eventually we got on a train to the ground. We got to our seats just in time for kick off.

Nothing happened at all apart from the disallowed goal we had. That was when two fat young lads jumped on my dad as if he was a trampoline and it was so funny because we didn’t even score. We also had to survive in that heat.

One other thing happened with big Joelinton and a Brighton player. No one messes with Joelinton. We also had a new song, “Nick Pope – In the middle of our goal – Nick Pope”

We then had to queue up again in that heat and for god’s sake! What is that for a ground outside the city? Waiting 15 minutes for the train and then trying to get a seat, which of course we didn’t. That was really it. Not much of a game.

When we got back to Brighton, we met up for pizza which was lovely. After that we just went to the beach at Brighton. We all got ice cream and Jimmy got blue ice cream and even he didn’t finish that, which was a shock to all of us, a young kid not finishing blue ice cream, what a crime. We got on our train back to London and that was it, somehow my phone died so I had to survive without it, which I did.

Greg McPeake:-

The result was a disappointment, as I was convinced we would have three points in the bag before the game, but looking back on the performance I’ll take the point.

Second time we have been to the Amex stadium, which is a pleasant space, but once again left the ground shaking my head at the appalling transport and lack of consideration for the common fan. The Brighton lads I spoke to were in agreement with me.

Out of town stadia is a nightmare for supporters. St James’ Park is amazing we should not forget what we have.

