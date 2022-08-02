News

Official Premier League analysis on Bruno Guimaraes confirms what we all knew

Interesting new independent analysis on Bruno Guimaraes.

The official Premier League site looking at the Newcastle player’s stats and levels of performance ahead of the new season.

Newcastle fans know with their own eyes what a class act Bruno Guimaraes is.

However, this official PL analysis confirms what we are seeing.

Their analysis is for the benefit of their fantasy football set-up but obviously the stats are relevant regardless.

Their conclusion is that ‘Bruno Guimaraes has the schedule to offer outstanding value from the very start of the season.’

They point out the following:

Official Premier League site analysis on Bruno Guimaraes ahead of the new season:

‘Bruno Guimaraes (NEW) £6.0m

The Brazilian can quickly establish himself as a huge source of value in his first full season with Newcastle United.

The Magpies have a favourable early schedule, hosting Nottingham Forest and visiting Brighton & Hove Albion in the first two Game weeks.

According to the Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR), each of those matches score only two.

Encouragingly for Newcastle, both those opponents have struggled in defence in recent friendlies.

Indeed, Forest and Brighton each failed to keep a clean sheet in their final four matches over the summer.

Attacking influence

Guimaraes made an immediate impact last term after arriving during the January transfer window.

Handed an advanced central role by Eddie Howe, he produced five goals and an assist in his 11 appearances.

Combined with 11 bonus points, he averaged 5.5 points per start in 2021/22.

The underlying statistics further highlight Guimaraes’ influence on the Magpies’ attack.

From the point of his full debut in Gameweek 28, his totals of 20 shots, 11 shots in the box and five big chances were all team-leading totals.

The 24-year-old’s numbers during that time also fare well when assessed against other midfielders in Fantasy.

His 12 shots on target ranked joint-fourth in his position, level with Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.0m).

At a cost of only £6.0m in Fantasy, Guimaraes has the schedule to offer outstanding value from the very start of the season.’

