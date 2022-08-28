News

Official club site explains why Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak missing from Newcastle team v Wolves

A much changed Newcastle team v Wolves for this afternoon’s 2pm kick-off at Molineux

Eddie Howe making eight changes to the team that started and beat Tranmere in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

Joe Willock, Chris Wood and Sean Longstaff the trio who stay in the side.

However, a better comparison is of course with the Premier League Newcastle side that started against Man City last Sunday. Eddie Howe making only two changes from that side, with Wood and Longstaff coming into the PL side.

In comes Lascelles, Longstaff, Willock and Murphy, whilst out go Schar, Shelvey, Wood and Almiron,

Fair to say though that most of the pre-match debate is about players who are NOT in the team / squad today.

An official club announcement (see below) revealing that Bruno Guimaraes picked up a ‘knock’ at Tranmere, despite only coming on in the 85th minute. No doubt plenty of post-match debate on cup / Premier League priorities IF things don’t go NUFC’s way today against Wolves.

As for Alexander Isak. He travelled with the squad but wasn’t named in the team or on the bench, this club announcement revealing that they are still awaiting his international clearance. Here’s hoping that it will arrive in time for his availability at Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, no mention of Martin Dubravka in the club announcement.

Karl Darlow is sub keeper today and after having been on the bench against Man City, Dubravka missing Tranmere and today. The official reason given was ‘illness’ for his absence on Wednesday but no excuses / reasons given today, as Eddie Howe admitted at the end of the week that the Slovakian keeper could be set to join Man Utd.

Newcastle United official announcement – 28 August 2022:

Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood replace the injured Bruno Guimarães and Callum Wilson for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers (kick-off 2pm BST).

But new signing Alexander Isak is not able to make his debut at Molineux as the Magpies are still awaiting international clearance for the Swedish star following his move from Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Guimarães came on as a late substitute at Tranmere Rovers in midweek, but misses out at Wolves with a knock, while Wilson was withdrawn in the second half against Manchester City last weekend with a hamstring complaint.

Nick Pope starts in goal, with Kieran Trippier captaining the side and Fabian Schär, Sven Botman and Dan Burn completing the United back line.

In what will his 100th appearance for his boyhood club, Longstaff comes into midfield alongside Joelinton and Joe Willock, while Wood will lead the line with support from Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almirón, who scored his first goal of the season against the champions last time out.

Karl Darlow is the substitute goalkeeper while Matt Targett is on the bench after completing 45 minutes at Tranmere. Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo, Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Ryan Fraser and Elliot Anderson are the other subs.

Newcastle United: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier (c), Fabian Schär, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Miguel Almirón, Allan Saint-Maximin, Chris Wood

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Javier Manquillo, Matt Targett, Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson

