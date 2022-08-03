Opinion

NUST survey of thousands of fans – Staggering change from Mike Ashley to new Newcastle United owners

It is just coming up to ten months since Mike Ashley finally exited St James’ Park.

That ten months landmark falls on Sunday, the ‘new’ Newcastle United owners having taken control on 7 October 2021.

NUST have now published the results of a survey of thousands of their members (fans), asking questions about how Newcastle United supporters now feel about various issues.

The response is quite staggering when you consider the change in attitude from when Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce were at the club, as compared to the new Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe.

As it happens, NUST asked fans questions about the running of the club and ownership just in advance of the Newcastle United takeover eventually going through.

Just look at the two sets of questions and responses below, pre takeover and now almost a year later. If anybody questions the levels of progress under the new hierarchy, just look at the mood when Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce were still in control…

NUST survey results after consulting members / fans – 3 August 2022:

98.5% are satisfied or very satisfied with the start made by the new owners of Newcastle United.

95.9% are satisfied of very satisfied with the communication from our new owners.

99.2% were satisfied or very satisfied with the outcome of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

94.2% are confident that Newcastle United will finish in the top ten this coming season.

Headline findings in the NUST survey of members / fans – Tuesday 5 October 2021:

Happy with Newcastle United preparations for 2021/22 season? (Question asked August 2021)

No: 92.4%

Confident Newcastle United will not be relegated this 2021/22 season? (Question asked October 2021)

No: 95.9%

Unhappy with Steve Bruce as manager [Head Coach] of Newcastle United? (Question asked August – Start of 2021/22 season)

Yes – 89.9%

Should Steve Bruce walk away from his post in the best interests of Newcastle United ? (Question asked October 2021)

Yes – 94.3%

Are you in favour of the Newcastle United takeover? (Question asked August 2021)

Yes – 93.8%

