Newcastle United will play Crystal Palace – Full Carabao Cup third round draw

Newcastle United were ball number 31 in the Carabao Cup third round draw.

The third round draw made after the live TV broadcast of Newcastle’s win over Tranmere Rovers.

Eddie Howe and his team overcoming the blow of Tranmere taking an early lead, goals from Lascelles and Wood turning the match around and putting NUFC into the hat for the third round.

Newcastle United drawn out to face Crystal Palace at home.

Newcastle’s match is one of seven all Premier League ties.

Third Round ties will take place in the week commencing Monday 7 November, the full draw here:

Leicester v Newport County

West Ham v Blackburn

Wolves v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Everton

Liverpool v Derby

Burnley v Crawley

Bristol City v Lincoln

Manchester City v Chelsea

Stevenage v Charlton

MK Dons v Morecambe

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v Gillingham

These are the future dates for all remaining rounds of the League Cup:

Round three: week commencing Mon 7 November 2022

Round four: week commencing Mon 19 December 2022

Quarter-final: week commencing Mon 09 January 2023

Semi-final first leg: week commencing Mon 23 January 2023

Semi-final second leg: week commencing Mon 30 January 2023

Final: Sun 26 February 2023

