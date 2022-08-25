Newcastle United will play Crystal Palace – Full Carabao Cup third round draw
Newcastle United were ball number 31 in the Carabao Cup third round draw.
The third round draw made after the live TV broadcast of Newcastle’s win over Tranmere Rovers.
Eddie Howe and his team overcoming the blow of Tranmere taking an early lead, goals from Lascelles and Wood turning the match around and putting NUFC into the hat for the third round.
Newcastle United drawn out to face Crystal Palace at home.
Newcastle’s match is one of seven all Premier League ties.
Third Round ties will take place in the week commencing Monday 7 November, the full draw here:
Leicester v Newport County
West Ham v Blackburn
Wolves v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Derby
Burnley v Crawley
Bristol City v Lincoln
Manchester City v Chelsea
Stevenage v Charlton
MK Dons v Morecambe
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Gillingham
These are the future dates for all remaining rounds of the League Cup:
Round three: week commencing Mon 7 November 2022
Round four: week commencing Mon 19 December 2022
Quarter-final: week commencing Mon 09 January 2023
Semi-final first leg: week commencing Mon 23 January 2023
Semi-final second leg: week commencing Mon 30 January 2023
Final: Sun 26 February 2023
