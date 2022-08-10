News

Newcastle United teenager scores first goal for England youth

Newcastle United teenager Lewis Miley has been away with England.

The 16 year old attacking midfielder with the under 17s, taking part in the 2022 Nordic Football Championships.

Great to see young Newcastle players getting recognised by their national set-ups and given opportunities.

Lewis Miley has now made his first start for the England Under 17s and got his first goal.

Newcastle United official announcement – 10 August 2022:

‘Lewis Miley made his full international debut for England Under-17s during the 2022 Nordic Football Championships along with scoring his first goal for the Young Lions.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder, who was named on the Magpies’ first-team bench for pre-season fixtures against Atalanta and Athletic Club last month, made his international bow during a 3-0 defeat against Norway on Saturday, coming off the bench at the Sarpsborg Stadion.

The Durham-born teenager, younger brother of under-21s midfielder Jamie, then made his first start for Tom Curtis’ side in a 3-0 win against the Faroe Islands on Monday before recording his first goal for his country in a 2-1 win over their Finland counterparts on Wednesday.

Miley, who joined Newcastle’s Academy at the age of seven, was one of nine United teenagers to sign a full-time scholarship in July.’

