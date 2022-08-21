Opinion

Newcastle United set to become the Brazilian Wolves?

With nothing else to do on Saturday, I had a day on the sofa watching football, starting off with Wolves playing away against Spurs.

Harry Kane eventually won it for the home side with a second half goal BUT it was Wolves who really caught the eye.

They were excellent I thought and dominated much of the game, should have won. I checked the BBC Sport stats and they had 20 shots away from home against a team who are expected to be up there challenging at the very top this season, if only the finishing had been better they’d have won comfortably.

Something else really grabbed my attention, I knew there was a big Portuguese influence at Wolves but….

I looked up their starting eleven and Wolves had Collins (Republic of Ireland), Kilman (England), Ait Nouri (France) and Castro (Spain).

However, all of the other seven in the Wolves starting eleven were from Portugal – Sa, Moutinho, Neves, Podence, Nunes, Guedes and Neto.

Checking the current Wolves squad, I then discovered another five from the same country – Jordao, Silva, Semedo, Chiquinho and Gomes.

That makes 12 players from Portugal in total and it is relentless, as out of the three summer signings they have made, two are from Portugal – with Guedes and Nunes costing around £70m for the pair of them.

Even the manager, Bruno Lage hails from Portugal.

An interesting concept and this got me thinking about Newcastle United, could we become the Brazilian Wolves?

Early days yet but already two of Newcastle United’s top players, arguably the very best two, are both from Brazil. Joelinton and Bruno G in the midfield.

All the signs are that Joao Pedro could make it three at St James’ Park, the 20 year old Brazilian striker reportedly set to join from Watford.

If he does indeed want to come to Newcastle and the deal is completed, very difficult to believe that the presence of Bruno and Joelinton won’t have played some part in helping to convince Pedro.

How good could it be if Newcastle United started to become the Premier League club of choice for quality Brazilian players, as appears to be the case at Wolves with top players from Portugal?

Paqueta is another who is constantly linked with Newcastle and he would be a superb signing if it became reality. If he came to St James’ Park then beyond doubt a big part of that would be due to the Brazilian influence already on Tyneside, as Bruno is his best mate and past teammate with Lyon, plus current teammate in the national side.

It is early days but having Bruno and Joelinton is a seriously good starting point, then if start to add younger Brazilians such as Joao Pedro, this is something that could swiftly grow.

For so long, the path for Brazilian players who do end up in the Premier League, has almost always been a case of them moving initially from Brazil to continental Europe, then seriously increasing in value / price, before then eventually arriving in England. This the case of course with both Joelinton and Bruno G.

Imagine if Newcastle United grew into a position where they became the big preferred destination for the best youngsters playing in Brazil, coming direct to Tyneside for far lower transfer fees, missing out the bit where the likes of Hoffenheim and Lyon make massive profits when Brazilian players progress and move on.

Bottom line is that Brazil are the top FIFA ranked team in the world and are the favourites for these Qatar World Cup finals (which are now less than three months away!).

If Newcastle United could become the dominant force in attracting Brazilian players, the possibilities are endless.

Bring it on!

