Newcastle United questions asked ahead of new season

The Newcastle United pre-season is all but gone.

We are asking various regular / irregular Mag writers a number of questions ahead of this 2022/23 Premier League season,

The idea to get a wide range of views ahead of this Newcastle United campaign.

A snapshot of what various fans are thinking about what might lie ahead of us all…as well as reflecting on various other NUFC issues.

First up we have ‘Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey’ answering a few…

When Newcastle United appointed Eddie Howe, what was your reaction?

Underwhelmed…but was more than happy to be proved wrong!

What do you think about Howe now and what part do you expect him to play in the future of NUFC now and for how long?

I think he’s showing what he was always potentially capable of at a bigger club. Probably should have moved on from Bournemouth before he did.

I expect him to be around for as long as we keep progressing. Once we falter, the knives could well be out for him, given expectation levels.

What would your team be to start against Nottingham Forest?

Assuming no more signings ahead of Saturday…

Pope, Trippier, Targett, Botman, Schar, Bruno, Joelinton, Willock, ASM, Wilson, Almiron

What is the fairest way to sell season tickets, who, if anybody, should get priority?

I think the club should provide a decent allocation of tickets to local community groups so that kids living in poverty across the conurbation aren’t deprived of the opportunity of watching the toon at SJP.

Beyond that, unfair as it is on those who gave up on Cashley, I don’t see how those with season tickets immediately before the takeover could be excluded now.

I don’t agree with having to buy a membership for the chance to win a ticket in a raffle. Extend the current stadium seems to be the answer!

What is the fairest way for away tickets to be allocated?

Probably as now since it rewards loyalty, although it does appear to be a closed shop (not unlike season tickets for home matches).

If could guarantee stay injury free next season, which five players would you choose and in what order of importance?

Bruno, Trippier, Wilson, Botman, ASM

If you had to put your mortgage / energy bill on it, where would you predict Newcastle United to finish in each of the next five seasons?

8, 6, 5, 4, 3

What would be your ideal final 2022/23 Premier League table, where you would love to see each club finish, in positions one to twenty?

Very difficult, but my champions and bottom three are cast iron, the rest, I could be persuaded to order differently!

Newcastle

Leeds

West Ham

Brentford

Wolves

Bournemouth

Southampton

Forest

Liverpool

Palace

Fulham

Spurs

Brighton

Villa

Everton

Man Utd

Arsenal

Leicester

Man City

Chelsea

