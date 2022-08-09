News

Newcastle United official announcement – New fourth kit made public for 2022/23 Premier League season

Newcastle United have revealed that they are to use a fourth new team kit in the 2022/23 season.

An official club announcement on Tuesday broadcasting the news.

The Premier League have decided that none of the three previously announced NUFC kits are suitable to use against Brighton.

Therefore, they (the Premier League) have given Newcastle United ‘special dispensation’ to wear the shirt that the players warm up in, but with added Premier League and sponsorship branding. Black shorts and socks completing the outfit.

A bit of a shambles, as surely the Premier League must get clubs to supply new proposed kit designs in advance, to ensure that this kind of situation shouldn’t happen?

Anyway, not a bad marketing tool for Newcastle United and Castore, with the warm up version of this fourth shirt soon set to be available at the club shop…

Newcastle United official announcement – 9 August 2022:

Newcastle United will wear a special one-off Castore shirt adorned with the Tyneside skyline during this week’s Premier League trip to Brighton.

The Premier League has ruled that the Magpies’ three new 2022/23 Castore kits – black and white, navy blue and white respectively – will all clash too closely with Brighton’s blue-and-white-striped home kit.

Accordingly, Newcastle United has gained special dispensation from the Premier League to wear a sky-blue jersey that features the silhouette of St. James’ Park and several city landmarks – including the world-famous Tyne Bridge – teamed with black shorts and socks.

The shirt will ordinarily be worn as a warm-up shirt by the players on matchdays but will feature FUN88, noon.com and Premier League branding for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

The warm-up version of the shirt will be available to buy at shop.nufc.co.uk soon.

