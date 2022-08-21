News

Newcastle United official announcement – Massive news for NUFC women’s team

An official announcement (see below) from Newcastle United on Sunday morning.

Massive news for the NUFC women’s team.

This Newcastle United official announcement revealing that for the very first time, the women’s team is now fully part of the football club.

The NUFC women’s team now officially under the ownership of Newcastle United.

After so many years of Mike Ashley refusing to support the women’s team during an era of massive growth for the women’s game, great to see that finally we are set to see proper investment and progress for the Newcastle United women’s team.

Newcastle United official announcement – Sunday 21 August 2022:

Newcastle United Women is now officially under the ownership of Newcastle United Football Club for the first time in its history after completing a formal restructuring.

In a move driven by the Magpies’ ownership group, Newcastle United Women has completed the relevant formalities to compete as part of the club for the 2022/23 season, starting this weekend.

Newcastle United Women has previously operated independently but has been supported by Newcastle United Foundation in recent years.

Following the restructuring, Newcastle United has ambitious plans for the Lady Magpies, with investment in the first team squad, the introduction of a development squad, and formal support in place from across the club.

Led by Becky Langley, who now becomes the team’s manager on a full-time basis, Newcastle United Women currently play in the FA Women’s National League Division One – the fourth tier of the domestic game.

On their way to a second-place finish last term, Newcastle United Women set a record attendance for last season for a women’s league game in the UK, with 22,134 spectators attending a 4-0 win over Alnwick Town Ladies at St. James’ Park in May.

The club’s shareholders said: “From the outset, we have stated and demonstrated our wholehearted commitment to the growth of Newcastle United Women.

“The recent success of the Lionesses has added tremendous momentum behind women’s participation in football everywhere, and we want to create a pathway for all women and girls to be able to enjoy playing the game.

“We are delighted that Newcastle United Women is now formally a part of the Newcastle United family and we look forward to supporting the team as it goes from strength to strength.”

Becky Langley said: “We are so proud to be part of the Newcastle United family. It gives everyone even more determination to make the club proud and to represent our fans and our city the best we can.

“We’ll also have an emerging talent system that will create a legacy in the North East, giving girls in the region a well-defined pathway, with the chance to enjoy playing first and foremost, as well as an opportunity to develop within the club.”

