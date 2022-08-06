News

Newcastle United official announcement – First team squad numbers made public

Newcastle United have revealed the first team squad numbers.

An official announcement on the eve of the opening match of the season, bringing the news.

There are 30 players (see below) who have been given squad numbers ahead of this game against Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Newcastle United have revealed their squad numbers for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign ahead of Saturday’s big kick-off against Nottingham Forest.

Summer signings Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Matt Targett have all been allocated their numbers for their first full season with the Magpies, while January arrival Kieran Trippier – who wore number 15 last term – has been given the number two shirt.

Goalkeeper Pope will wear the number 22, while centre back Botman has been handed the number four and Targett will take 13 – the number the former Aston Villa full back wore during his half-season loan spell at St. James’ Park in 2021/22.

England full back Trippier, meanwhile, will wear the number two previously allocated to Ciaran Clark, who has joined Sheffield United on loan for the whole campaign.

Elsewhere, midfielder Matty Longstaff – who spent time out on loan at Aberdeen and Mansfield Town last term – has been given number 27, while Elliot Anderson, who fired Bristol Rovers to promotion from League Two in May, is United’s number 32.

Kell Watts is number 31 after returning from a successful loan stint at Wigan Athletic, but the remainder of Newcastle’s first team squad numbers remain unchanged from 2022/23.

That means Callum Wilson retains the famous number nine shirt, with Joelinton again wearing seven and Martin Dúbravka in the number one jersey. The popular Bruno Guimarães’ favoured number 39 will also be on his back again this season.

1 Martin Dúbravka

2 Kieran Trippier

3 Paul Dummett

4 Sven Botman

5 Fabian Schär

6 Jamaal Lascelles

7 Joelinton

8 Jonjo Shelvey

9 Callum Wilson

10 Allan Saint-Maximin

11 Matt Ritchie

12 Jamal Lewis

13 Matt Targett

17 Emil Krafth

18 Federico Fernández

19 Javier Manquillo

20 Chris Wood

21 Ryan Fraser

22 Nick Pope

23 Jacob Murphy

24 Miguel Almirón

26 Karl Darlow

27 Matty Longstaff

28 Joe Willock

29 Mark Gillespie

31 Kell Watts

32 Elliot Anderson

33 Dan Burn

36 Sean Longstaff

39 Bruno Guimarães

