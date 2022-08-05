News

Newcastle United official announcement – Eddie Howe agrees new deal

Eddie Howe has signed a new deal at St James’ Park.

The head coach was appointed back in November 2021 and given a contract lasting until ‘summer 2024’ initially.

Now an official announcement on Friday (5 August 2022) afternoon has revealed that Eddie Howe has now agreed a new ‘long-term contract’, although interesting to note that this time there is no confirmation of exactly how long this new deal is for.

The former Bournemouth boss has done an excellent job so far and absolutely deserves to be looked after and rewarded.

It was a relatively short contract that was initially agree, less than three years. So I suppose that with there having been only one year left after this 2022/23 season, questions would have started to be asked about Eddie Howe’s future as he moved towards the final year of his now old contract.

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 August 2022:

‘Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that head coach Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract at St. James’ Park.

Howe joined the Magpies in November 2021, shortly after a takeover of the club by an investment group comprising PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

The team was still pursuing its first Premier League win of the season at the time of Howe’s arrival, however he guided United to 11th place during the 2021/22 campaign, finishing 14 points clear of the bottom three and just two points off the top ten.

An unbeaten run in February 2022 also saw Howe officially voted the Barclays Manager of the Month, earning him the award for the fourth time in his career.

Eddie Howe said: “It’s a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club. I’m extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United and have enjoyed every moment here.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to acknowledge my coaching team, the players, staff and supporters. They make it a very special place to be every day.

“I’d also like to extend my gratitude to our owners and to Dan Ashworth. We are still at the start of our journey, but this is an exciting time to be a part of Newcastle United and I’m very excited about the future together.”

Newcastle United Sporting Director, Dan Ashworth, said: “I’m delighted Eddie has committed his long-term future to Newcastle United. He is an incredibly talented leader and has had a huge impact since being appointed in November.

“In the short period of time I have worked with him, I have seen how much of a diligent, detailed, hard-working coach and leader he is.

“This is great news for the club and I am looking forward to working with Eddie and our colleagues on our exciting journey ahead.”

The club’s shareholders announced: “We are excited to have secured Eddie’s long-term future. He is a young, dynamic and ambitious coach who fits Newcastle United well; we look forward to working with him and supporting him as we strive towards achieving long-term success.”

