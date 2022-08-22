Transfer Market

Newcastle United make new improved offer for Jack Harrison – Report

Back in July, Newcastle United tried to buy Jack Harrison.

With 25 direct goals involvements in the last two Premier League seasons, it was understandable why Newcastle United would see Jack Harrison as a viable target, with Eddie Howe desperate to add a couple of attacking signings to Pope, Targett and Botman.

After much speculation about Newcastle’s interest, Phil Hay who covers Leeds United for The Athletic, revealed on 21 July 2022 that the Yorkshire club had turned down a formal NUFC bid for their player.

Hay has covered the club for many years and is usually a very credible source where Leeds are concerned. Phil Hay saying that his information was that Newcastle had offered £17m but it was knocked back. Leeds paid £11m in summer 2021 for Jack Harrison but the man from The Athletic saying that they now value the player at £35m+.

The journalist saying that whilst Leeds had to accept that Raphina and Phillips couldn’t be kept at the club, they are trying everything they can to keep Jack Harrison.

Jack Harrison scored eight PL goals and got eight assists in 2020/21 when on loan at Leeds, then last season still got eight PL goals despite the relegation battle at Elland Road, plus one assist.

Following the news of that Newcastle bid, everybody waited to see if / when there would be a further bid and what then Leeds and Jack Harrison would do. Especially as when the player had been asked if he was definitely staying at Elland Road, he’d refused to do so.

No further news came on NUFC interest / bids on Jack Harrison following that opening offer, with Newcastle seemingly moving on to other targets.

However, now Phil Hay’s colleague at The Athletic, David Ornstein, who is also usually very reliable with Newcastle United transfer news / updates, has revealed that a new NUFC bid has gone in for Jack Harrison, over a month after the initial offer.

Ornstein says that his info is that this new improved bid was for over £20m but that Leeds have once again rejected it.

Jack Harrison was excellent in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Chelsea at the weekend, contributing a goal and an assist. He now has a goal and three assists in the opening trio of matches, which have helped accumulate Leeds seven points already.

Interesting to see what Newcastle United do now, the big question is whether Harrison would be keen on such a move?

Eddie Howe wanted a n up and coming young striker and another attacking player to give additional goal threat. With ten days until the window closes, it appears Joao Pedro and Jack Harrison are the two players Newcastle are now currently pushing for.

We wait and see.

