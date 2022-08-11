News

Newcastle United live TV matches – Tranmere now added to the list

Another addition to the schedule of Newcastle United live TV matches.

The Tranmere League Cup match will be shown live by Sky Sports.

The game will be played on Wednesday 24 August with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Newcastle United official announcement – 11 August 2022:

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup second round tie away at Tranmere Rovers will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Eddie Howe’s side will travel to Prenton Park to face the League Two outfit on Wednesday, 24th August, with kick-off due to take place at 7.45pm (BST).

Rovers, currently managed by Micky Mellon, booked their place in round two earlier this week after defeating Accrington Stanley 12-11 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the Wham Stadium.

United last faced the Super White Army back in February 2000 as the Magpies advanced into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 3-2 victory in the quarter-final stages, courtesy of goals from Gary Speed, Didier Domi and Duncan Ferguson.

The Carabao Cup has been regionalised in the early rounds, with the draw split into a northern and southern section until round three.

Ticket details for United’s trip to Merseyside will be confirmed on nufc.co.uk shortly.

