Newcastle United have registered their interest in signing Scott McTominay – Report

Newcastle United are wanting to sign Scott McTominay, according to a new report on Saturday.

With a surprising deal set to see Casemiro leave Real Madrid and join Manchester United, Ten Hag is expected to play international teammate Fred alongside the new signing.

Talksport state that their information is that Newcastle United are one of four clubs to register their interest in signing Scott McTominay, as he is set to be squeezed out of the first team picture.

West Ham, Leicester and Everton are the other three clubs named as having registered their interest.

Scott McTominay has made 122 Premier League appearances for Man Utd and the last three seasons has become a regular starter, named 72 times in the starting eleven in league matches.

This season he started the 2-1 defeat at Brighton, then was brought on against Brentford after the break, Man Utd already 4-0 down.

No idea how much substance, if any, there is in this transfer story, the same as always.

However, it is an interesting thought to potentially have Scott McTominay potentially playing alongside Joelinton and Bruno G in Newcastle’s midfield.

Maybe not the signing that most Newcastle fans are expecting / hoping for before this window closes but a very decent player regardless of that.

Scott McTominay has nine goals from midfield in those 72 starts these past three seasons, so wouldn’t be any great expectation that he would significantly improve Newcastle United through his goalscoring.

Talksport report – 20 August 2022:

‘Scott McTominay is wanted by four Premier League sides with Manchester United’s signing of Casemiro expected to reduce his first-team chances.

Everton, Leicester, Newcastle and West Ham have all registered an interest in McTominay, who could well lose his spot in Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven in the coming weeks.

United completed a shock £60million deal for five-time Champions League winner Casemiro from Real Madrid, and the Brazilian will undoubtedly become first choice in the heart of midfield.

The 30-year-old will likely be paired with international colleague Fred, who he’s formed a solid partnership with in midfield for Brazil.’

