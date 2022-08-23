Opinion

Newcastle United have kindly assisted in maintaining my health, not any more…

By the time you read this, a million words will have been written about Sunday’s game (Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3).

Well here are a few hundred more.

I can’t let that game pass without giving my take on it. We were shi.e.

Just kidding.

We are all entitled to our opinions but if there is anyone out there who was not hugely impressed by our lads, I don’t know what you want or expect from them.

Maybe just stick to your FIFA 22 and don’t bother with the real world.

I had a bad heart attack a few years ago and as a result I have my own defibrillator fitted. I’m told to ensure that I keep calm and avoid stress in order not to send my heart off into irregular rhythms.

Suffice to say that during this time, Newcastle United have kindly assisted in maintaining my health, by putting me to sleep most weekends

Not any more.

My God, Sunday rekindled the daft lad in me who spends the match screaming abuse at the ref and then shouting thank you at him when he blows the final whistle.

For the first time in years I didn’t pick my phone up during the game because I couldn’t take my eyes off the match.

We were immense. There was so much to admire and be proud of.

Nick Pope obviously. ASM obviously. Both outstanding.

However, in my opinion, Joelinton had his best game for us. Mixing it with Europe’s best and coming out on top.

This was a team effort though, in which everyone played their part. Everyone stood up, nobody shirked their responsibilities.

So where do we go from here then? Well Tranmere I guess.

We will play a second string, which worries me a little because we must win this game. I think we will.

A favourable draw (not any of last year’s top six away please) and why can’t this lot make our dreams come true?

And then it’s Wolves. Last week I would have been happy with a point from Molinuex. Now I really hope for the win.

We have shown we have it in us to take a game to the opposition and don’t we look better for it.

So come on lads, lets kick on from what was as good a Newcastle United performance as I can remember.

As you can tell, my expectations have gone up somewhat. What a refreshing thing that is to say

No more shrugging the shoulders when we lose and asking my partner is it a Chinese or Indian tonight?

Now a defeat will hurt again. Now a win will make my weekend so much better.

Thank you Eddie and the boys for making me care again.

