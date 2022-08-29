Opinion

Newcastle United have broken the transfer market?

Who is Ruining the Transfer Market?

You just knew it was coming.

Almost as soon as the record signing of Alexander Isak was confirmed (£59million) the usual pundits, journalists, commentators and youtubers came out of the woodwork, claiming that Newcastle United had “broken the transfer market.”

How?

By being able to make big signings and compete with higher level teams?

By having the absolute gall to aim higher than lower mid-table?

By using money that we have?

A complete joke to accuse a club that has a top five transfer fees of £59million (Isak) £40million, (Joelinton and Bruno), £35million (Botman) and Wood (£25m).

You could pick pretty much any club in the traditional “big six,” and indeed a few teams outside of it, and their top few transfers may well cost more than our top 10 combined. For some context, here are a few things that apparently have / are not breaking the transfer market.

Jack Grealish

Villa to Man City for £100 million. A hilariously inflated transfer fee simply because Grealish was English and a deal that has not worked at all.

Anthony

Ajax to Man U for around £85 million (if / when completed) Another absurdly high transfer fee to try and throw money at a squad crying out to be refitted, which would end up with Ajax being paid more money for Anthony and Martinez than they banked overall last season. Insane.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Wolves to Forest for a total of £42.5 mil (if performance bonuses are met).

Another English premium for a player who has not really delivered much, if anything, in the Premier League, highlighting the huge gulf in funds between leagues. This, combined with Forest’s legion of signings, could spell big trouble should they be relegated back to the Championship.

Certain Chelsea deals this summer

Cucarella from Brighton for approximately £62 million and a potential £60 million signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton.

Two examples of Chelsea playing massively over the odds after missing out on other targets and double inflation if you include Gordon being a young English prospect.

Barcelona’s entire transfer window this summer

The worst of the lot in my opinion and a red flag over the fact that certain clubs get huge amounts of leeway when it comes to Financial Fair Play and Sustainability rules.

Signing players for money they don’t have? Not a problem.

Pawning off club assets to get the money to register said players? A-ok.

Not paying your existing players their full wages, to force them out to free up money? Fine if you’re Barcelona….

While it’s true that transfer costs and player wages are sky high and something should be done to bring the whole industry / transfer market into some realm of reality, to claim that Newcastle paying almost £60 million for what is a very good striker, has very little, if any, influence on why that is.

However, we are of course the easy scapegoat for blinkered views, who are all too happy to ignore their own club’s flaws while screaming hate at others.

Change the transfer rules by all means, but don’t blame us for inflating prices when they were already sky high, when Newcastle United had an owner who would barely allow spending to keep the club running…

