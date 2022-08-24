Transfer Market

Newcastle United have agreed transfer of Alexander Isak according to El Diario Vasco

El Diario Vasco are reporting it as a done deal, that Newcastle United have reached agreement with Real Sociedad.

The Spanish media outlet saying that it was an offer too good for the La Liga club to turn down, the biggest sale in their history.

El Diario Vasco report the alleged agreed deal as 70m euros (£59m) as the guaranteed transfer fee, plus another potential 5m euros (£4.2m) in future add-ons. With also a clause where Real Sociedad would get 10% of any future sale of the player by Newcastle United.

Alexander Isak was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United earlier in the transfer window but that interest faded, the Sweden international has started the season with a goal (against Barcelona) in two games.

The striker turns 23 in September and El Diario Vasco report that Real Sociedad are already now looking for a replacement, having supposedly agreed the sale.

An awful lot of detail in this Spanish media story…if it turns out not to have any substance after all.

With the timing of it after Callum Wilson heading off for scans on his hamstring, following the Man City match, will no doubt make the Alexander Isak claims sound a lot more plausible.

Both Sky Sports and The Mail are now reporting the story as well, but whether that is simply repeating this El Diario Vasco exclusive and ‘forgetting’ to credit their ‘source’ is an unknown…

The Telegraph reported back in July that the ‘Newcastle United’s hierarchy had unanimously agreed’ on the Swedish striker being an ‘ideal’ signing and it was just now (then) a case of whether Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners were ready to commit the entire remainder of this summer 2022 transfer budget to land the Real Sociedad player. Sven Botman was the last of three defensive signings to be made and that was back on 1 July 2022, with Newcastle in these past eight weeks unable to add the attacking signings they wanted…until possibly now.

Signed as a 19 year for £5m from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019, Alexander Isak has helped take the Spanish club from finishes of 12th and 9th to 6th, 5th and 6th in his three La Liga seasons.

His debut (2019//20) season in Spain saw nine goals from 14 La Liga starts (plus 23 sub appearances), then 17 goals in 30 league starts (four appearances as a sub) in 2020/21, then six La Liga goals in 26 starts (plus six sub appearances).

Not as good a season just gone but a young attacking player with great promise who can play across the front line, through the middle or either side.

Making his debut for the Sweden senior team aged only 17, Alexander Isak has already made 39 appearances and scored 10 goals for his country.

When it comes to the profile of Alexander Isak it is easy to see how he would fit the profile that Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners are looking for. Still only 22 but having already shown great ability and scored goals for Sweden and in a competitive European league. Hhe has shown three years of ability at a high level and ability to get goals.

Talks have taken place between Newcastle United but as things stand, no agreement in place as yet.

Borussia Dortmund have a clause that will see them bank part of any fee Newcastle may agree to pay.

