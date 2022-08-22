Transfer Market

Newcastle United have agreed Joao Pedro signing multiple sources report, whilst others exercise caution

Joao Pedro is now a Newcastle United player according to a number of media sources on Monday night.

Talksport are reporting it as an ‘exclusive’ tonight, saying that the deal has been agreed by all parties, with Newcastle said to have agreed a £25m transfer fee.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has also simultaneously reported that Joao Pedro has agreed a move to St James’ Park.

He (Fabrizio Romano) gives more details of the claimed agreed deal, reporting that as well as the £25m transfer fee, another £5m in potential future add-ons is also part of the deal.

Plus, a 10% sell-on clause also said to be part of the arrangement.

Fabrizio Romano also stating that personal terms have already been agreed, with a six year contract which will take Joao Pedro up to the end of June 2028.

Reacting to these and other media reports, Craig Hope of The Mail says that his information is that a final agreement isn’t quite there yet but ‘no one is denying it is getting closer’ and there is confidence / optimism from all parties that the deal will be finalised. Jason Burt of The Telegraph also reporting that final agreement is not quite there yet.

Interesting to see how quickly things officially proceed now. As certainly amongst the various media, whilst there may be differing views on exactly at what stage proceedings are at, there definitely appears a solid consensus that the 20 year old Brazilian is set to be heading to Tyneside.

Controversy at the weekend when Joao Pedro was missing from the Watford matchday squad on Saturday as they played out a goalless draw at Preston. The Hornets boss Rob Edwards saying that a late decision had been made to leave the striker out because of a ‘minor’ calf injury.

Both Watford fans and neutrals dismissing this as a simple cover up of the ‘truth’ as they saw it, believing the club protecting the player from injury with a big money move set to happen;

Two previous bids had been widely reported and claimed to have been turned down by Watford.

Newcastle initially said to have offered £17m plus £3m in add-ons, then after that was rejected, NUFC reported to have raised their bid from a total of £20m to £25m, with that claimed to consist of a £22m fee plus £3m in add-ons.

David Ornstein of The Athletic also reported over the weekend that an improved offer of over £20m had been made for Leeds’ Jack Harrison, after Newcastle’s opening bid of £17m was rejected last month. This second bid also claimed to have been knocked back by the Yorkshire club.

Only ten days to go until the transfer window closes and quite clear that Newcastle United are now stepping up efforts to get these extra attacking options into the club.

