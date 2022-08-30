Transfer Market

Newcastle United give official explanation of Martin Dubravka situation with Manchester United move

Martin Dubravka has attracted plenty headlines this week.

A move to Manchester United seemingly imminent.

The last 24 hours had brought widespread reporting that a deal had been agreed, with Man Utd taking Martin Dubravka on loan for the season, with a contract clause that would see a permanent £6m transfer fee paid next summer if the keeper plays a certain number of games for the Old Trafford side.

Now there has been an official Newcastle United update on the Martin Dubravka situation.

Eddie Howe explaining the following – 30 August 2022:

“Discussions have taken place (about Martin Dubrava) between the clubs (Newcastle United and Man U) but I don’t think anything is concluded as we sit here now.

“From my perspective, I’m sad if Martin does leave, sad to see him go.

“It is certainly not something we necessarily wanted but we understand that there are always two sides to every story.

“It’s not always about what I want.

“Or what the club wants.

“You have to understand the player’s position as well.

“Sometimes, you have to see things from two perspectives.

“There is no ideal world in football and you have to make a decision.

“The club have made a decision and we back it.

“I certainly back Karl Darlow. I have no issue with Karl Darlow or Martin Dubravka, they are two very good goalkeepers. Karl did very well against Tranmere recently and showed his experience and value to the squad.

“He has trained brilliantly. I would love as many good goalkeepers as I can have, and certainly Martin is that, but you also have to understand the other person’s perspective.”

Eddie Howe clearly doesn’t want the goalkeeper to leave.

Equally clearly, Martin Dubravka wants to leave.

One of those cases where there is no point in forcing a player to stay at your club.

Although at same time you can’t help but feel that Man Utd totally taking advantage of this situation, getting an unbelievable deal on a very decent level Premier League level goalkeeper.

