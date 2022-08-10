News

Newcastle United get Tranmere Rovers – Carabao Cup second round draw

Newcastle United have featured in the Carabao Cup second round draw.

The second round draw made after the first round Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland match.

The mackems exiting yet another competition before Newcastle United are playing in it…losing 2-0 at Hillsborough.

A competition that Newcastle have never won and an absolutely abysmal record under Mike Ashley.

The Carabao Cup second round draw split into north and south sections, which would have significantly increased the chances of a first derby in seven years if Sunderland had managed to get past the first round tonight.

Newcastle United were ball number 14 in the northern section and have drawn Tranmere Rovers away in the second round.

Second Round ties will take place in the week commencing Monday 22 August.

These are the future dates for all rounds of the League Cup now Newcastle have entered the competition:

Round three: week commencing Mon 7 November 2022

Round four: week commencing Mon 19 December 2022

Quarter-final: week commencing Mon 09 January 2023

Semi-final first leg: week commencing Mon 23 January 2023

Semi-final second leg: week commencing Mon 30 January 2023

Final: Sun 26 February 2023

