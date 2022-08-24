News

Newcastle United get Crystal Palace – Carabao Cup third round draw

Newcastle United have featured in the Carabao Cup third round draw.

The third round draw made after the second round matches had been completed.

Newcastle United having won against Tranmere Rovers in a game shown live by Sky Sports, Lascelles and Wood getting the goals.

A competition that Newcastle have never won and an absolutely abysmal record under Mike Ashley.

Former NUFC player John Barnes and ex-Tranmere striker John Aldridge the ones picking the balls out home and away.

Newcastle United were ball number 31 and have drawn Crystal Palace at home in the Carabao Cup third round draw.

Third round ties will take place in the week commencing Monday 7 November 2022, just before the Premier League break for the Qatar World Cup finals.

These are the future dates for all rounds of the League (Carabao) Cup:

Round three: week commencing Mon 7 November 2022

Round four: week commencing Mon 19 December 2022

Quarter-final: week commencing Mon 09 January 2023

Semi-final first leg: week commencing Mon 23 January 2023

Semi-final second leg: week commencing Mon 30 January 2023

Final: Sun 26 February 2023

