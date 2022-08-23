News

Newcastle United desperation to sign striker ramps up as Callum Wilson sent for scans

Callum Wilson made it two goals in the opening three games of the season.

After a quality goal against Nottingham Forest, Sunday saw an arguably even better one on Sunday.

Allan Saint-Maximin with a great run and pass, then Callum Wilson with excellent movement and first touch to outwit Ruben Dias, before a superb finish past Ederson.

That goal putting Newcastle United 2-1 up and St James’ Park bouncing.

With the game then set at 3-3 with 21 minutes to go, Newcastle fans surprised to see Callum Wilson subbed as he was surely the best chanced of a winner on the break.

However, after the final whistle, Eddie Howe revealed that Callum Wilson had felt his hamstring during that first half, so it was a precaution to take him off, look after his key striker. Chris Wood the replacement as Newcastle tried to ensure they at least held on to a point.

Tuesday morning has seen Eddie Howe give an update on the Callum Wilsonn hamstring situation:

“We hope it’s not too serious.

“I don’t think it will be serious.

“But with hamstrings you have to be very careful.

“We will wait and see the results.

“See how long he is going to be out for.”

Talk about news to deflate you.

Here’s hoping Eddie Howe is proved correct with his hopes / expectations and Callum Wilson doesn’t miss many games.

However, to already have an injury problem so early in the season, is a major worry.

It simply reinforces the fact that another striker has to be added in this window, as an option alongside Wilson and Wood.

Since moving to Newcastle United, there has been no problem with Callum Wilson when it comes to scoring goals. The 30 year old having having scored 23 goals from only 42 Premier League starts, at an average of better than a goal every other Premier League start.

Wilson’s big problem of course with NUFC has been his injury record and he has started only 42 of the 79 Premier League matches in his time at St James’ Park.

These are indeed injury problems that have plagued Callum Wilson throughout his career, with hamstring issues so often the problem.

I think this is definitely a case of Newcastle United having to hope for the best AND prepare for the worst.

