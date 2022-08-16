Transfer Market

Newcastle United considering second Joao Pedro bid after Watford turn down £23m package

Newcastle United have seen a bid for Joao Pedro turned down.

The Mail report that Watford turned down a £23m package for the 20 year old, which included a guaranteed £20m plus another potential £3m in future add-ons.

Watford have started the season in decent style, seven points from their opening three matches and Joao Pedro has started all three and scored one goal.

As an 18 year old, Joao Pedro kicked off the 2020/21 Championship season with Watford, after joining from Brazilian club Fluminese. Scoring nine goals and getting two assists as he started 31 league matches (plus seven assists).

Last season in the Premier League, Joao Pedro started 15 games (plus 13 sub appearances) and scored three goals, plus got one assist. That trio of goals included the last minute equaliser at St James’ Park (see image above) that gave Watford a draw.

The Mail say that their information is that Newcastle United are now considering an improved offer for the 20 year old Brazilian.

He certainly fits the profile of what Newcastle appear to have been looking for, a young promising attacking player who can play out wide as well as through the middle.

At Brighton on Saturday, it was noticeable how the home side were able to bring on extra attacking threat from the bench, whilst Newcastle…couldn’t. Jacob Murphy offering nothing, whilst Eddie Howe only introduced Chris Wood very late one and that was to replace Callum Wilson, not play alongside him.

The Mail also add that Watford are desperate to hold on to Joao Pedro and would be more open to selling winger Ismaila Sarr, who Newcastle have previously been linked with. He has also started all three Watford matches this season and has a goal and an assist.

Last season was hit by injury for Sarr, he got five goals and two assists in 21 Premier League starts (plus one sub appearance), scoring in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle last September (2021). The Watford winger is now 24 and is also claimed to be a target for other Premier League clubs.

