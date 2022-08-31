Transfer Market

Newcastle United are still interested in signing Youri Tielemans…if the price is right – Report

With less than 36 hours to go until the transfer window closes, it is now reported that Newcastle United are looking into the possibility of signing Youri Tielemans.

Back on 3 July, just after Sven Botman signed (after Targett and Pope arriving), Ben Jacobs of CBS Sport (and also a Leicester supporter) reported that his information was that Newcastle United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth had amade enquiries into the possibility of landing the 25 year old Belgium international. Arsenal also heavily linked with the midfielder.

However, nothing came of that interest, from any club, so two months later on and with less than 36 hours of the window to go, Leicester still have a major asset at their club who only has ten months left on his contract and wants to leave. The Foxes running the risk of losing Youri Tielemans for nothing is he stays at the King Power.

Leicester are bottom of the Premier League table with only one point and were lucky to survive in the League Cup, needing penalties against Stockport. Tielemans has played in all five matches so far, starting four of them, but not showing his best form. So a case of best for both player and team surely that he moves clubs now.

The Mail say that Newcastle are back in now for Youri Tielemans, with the article by Simon Jones and Kishan Vaghela saying that their information is that NUFC are interested and the player is ‘keen’ to leave Leicester.

In the article, the men from The Mail say that in addition, Eddie Howe is also still looking to sign a defensive midfielder on loan with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz somebody who the Newcastle head coach is interested in. Luiz is another one who only has ten months of his current contract remaining.

Eddie Howe said on Tuesday that he didn’t expect any massive developments in the remainder of this transfer window and that if anything did happen, it would almost certainly be on a loan basis.

However, Eddie Howe has proved to be very good when it comes to keeping things quiet / confidential, whether on the transfer front or when it comes to who may or may not be available for forthcoming matches (as was the case on Sunday, not a single NUFC reporter having a clue that Bruno wasn’t available until the team coach arrived at Molineux and he wasn’t on it).

So whilst Eddie Howe says very unlikely that anything major will happen, we can always see the potential of something possibly happening out of the blue under the new NUFC ownership, even if they didn’t think it was likely to happen either…

Interesting then that this report from The Mail has been followed up by Craig Hope, he covers Newcastle United for The Mail and via his Twitter account, has stated ‘Youri Tielemans has been on Newcastle’s “list” for a while now, but chances were played down earlier in summer. Interestingly, I was told y’day that, while loans were most likely, they could still act if a deal became viable at right price, bringing forward future budgets.’

This kind of thing was claimed at times by Mike Ashley and his minions but was simply talk, deflecting from the total lack of ambition or even any remote desire to compete, apart from to try and stay outside of the relegation places.

However, the new ownership / hierarchy at St James’ Park are very different and I could see Newcastle United making a dynamic late move for a player, if they become aware of a change in circumstances and another club(s) willing to strike an attractive deal late on.

The addition of Alexander Isak was a very welcome boost after three more defensive signings early in the window, to add a player such as Youri Tielemans as well, would make this a sensational window of progress. Elsewhere, Sky Sports are saying that Leicester City are willing to sell Tielemans ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline, if somebody is willing to pay £25m.

Nobody saying that this will definitely happen BUT just great as a Newcastle United fan after the Ashley years, to once again have that thought of just maybe…

