Opinion

Newcastle United – A Yorkshire perspective

Love reading The Mag and have been a supporter for years, from back in the days of the paper copy.

I would like to give a perspective of Newcastle United from a Yorkshire point of view

I have lived in Bradford and Liversedge for 60+ years but because of my mam, I have followed Newcastle United for as long as I can remember.

As you all can imagine, I have taken some grief over the years, due to Mike Ashley’s ownership, which everybody thought was hilarious.

All of a sudden, all the gripers are worried that Newcastle United may take their top spots because of our cash injection, and because of this we are buying success (look at what other clubs have spent before you make a comment).

I was there when we lost in 1974, 1976 and again in 1998, 1999 and again in 2000. I do not attend all games due to my work pattern and to my location but I do try to attend at least 20 Newcastle United games a season (both home and away).

Now to the point.

We have the best supporters in the country (and Europe, if not the world), we have owners who care about the club, and a system in place which will bring this all together to bring success to the club.

We have bought well without been taken for a rid and are still looking to strengthen our squad.

For once we are able to shout out and make the rest of the country take notice.

We are NUFC

We live NUFC

We support NUFC

Try and take that away from us. You will not succeed.

We have belief, passion, and our club back. We are moving forward and we all believe in what is happening to our club.

We have a membership of NUFC at our local club which is 7-8 strong and we give more than we get due to our current position and it will continue as we ALL believe.

Keep up the good work all.

HWTL

