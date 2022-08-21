Opinion

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

After attending the Forest game, which went almost perfectly (only complaint was not enough goals!) and being thoroughly satisfied with a strong display away at Brighton, I don’t think anyone could blame me for feeling positive about our season going forward.

Positive about this Man City game was something else though, the previous meetings and the stats from them certainly paint a one-sided picture going into this.

The Newcastle line-up was much as expected, with the same team that put in such a credible performance at Brighton. They’d need to be 100% on it to get a point or more from Man City.

The first half started as expected, with heavy pressing from Newcastle and Man City looking to slowly probe a way to goal.

As it happened, five minutes of probing was all it took, with a long cross pumped into Gundogan, who absolutely leathered it in from about eight yards out. Pope no chance.

Following that up, Jarred Gillett announcing his intentions, when booking Bruno for a standard foul on the halfway line after letting De Bruyne go for a pretty similar offence not a minute prior.

On the 10th minute, Pope pulled off a great save to deny the Belgian after being put through by Haaland.

Following on from that, a great counter attack from Willock put Wilson through, only for his ball in to be hacked away by Ake, with the “offside” flag going up soon after.

Huge chance on the 17th minute to equalise, ASM dancing into the City penalty box and squaring the ball to Almiron, only for the winger to blaze over the bar from eight yards out when he had to get it on target.

Pope again keeping us in the game, making a great save to keep De Bruyne’s free kick out.

Newcastle still though looking dangerous on the counter and after a good five minutes of sustained pressure from Newcastle, a whipped ASM cross was bundled in by Almiron off his knee and after an agonising wait for VAR, the linesman’s offside decision overturned and it’s a goal! Huge reward for Almiron for all his hard work for the club. An astounding 94% possession for Newcastle in the five minutes up to the goal, really shows how far we’ve come.

The game had turned on its head and we were battering Man City, finally taking the lead with another clinical counter attack and a brilliant finish from Wilson 11 minutes after the equaliser.

For the rest of the first half we made Man City look very, very average. Should have also had a penalty at the end of the half as well after a clumsy aerial challenge by Stones on Schar, but no chance Gillett was giving anything for us.

The second half started as the first ended, with Man City unable to get to grips with ASM and Almiron also causing problems.

A cynical tackle from Stones, scything down ASM, to give a free kick on the edge of the box. Who steps up? Kieran Tripper. What does he do? Scores another worldie free kick, 3-1 up and all of the predictions have been turned on their head.

The hour mark and a couple of scruffy corners later, Haaland manages to force the ball home, nail biting stuff. A few minutes and it gets even more stressful as a De Bruyne defence splitting pass finds Silva free in the box, it’s 3-3.

Following the equaliser, more stressful times, as VAR again intervenes to stop Jarred Gillett sending off Trippier for what was certainly a cynical trip, but not a red by any means.

After avoiding that dreadful decision, Newcastle able to cling on with eleven men for a very deserved point.

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

How far have we come?

It was Man City.

It was always going to be a hard game.

However, we took the fight to them and dominated in several spells throughout the game.

Under immense pressure and against all of the pundits, we went into the break leading and much the better team.

This was a marker to show how far we’ve come since the new owners, style and manager came in, we stepped up and then some.

Even if the result wasn’t the perfect three points that what we wanted, the performance and the spirit was spectacular.

Referee

Gillett is a dreadful referee.

Newcastle players were booked when Man City players avoided the same punishment for identical challenges.

Gillett almost seemed to be looking for chances to book the NUFC players.

VAR thankfully able to overrule him on a number of occasions.

A particular incident really annoyed me. Joelinton chasing Walker down the line and the whistle was blown even before the Man City full back dived!

Fully agree with Joe’s fury at that decision…

Home comforts

If we can play with this level of positivity, with this drive and with this commitment at every home game, we can turn St. James’ Park into the proverbial fortress and surge up the table.

Further signings would be a bonus on this work ethic…the only way is up!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

