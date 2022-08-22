Opinion

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

I’m sure many of you were disappointed that I didn’t write a review of last week’s game against Brighton, in the same way that those of you who are impervious to sarcasm are reaching for your keyboards at this very moment.

The thing is, by the time I’d gone through the match again and taken all things into consideration, it was a lot of time and effort when I could just as easily have achieved the same result by tweeting “cheers, Nick” on our keeper’s Twitter feed.

This weekend however, was a totally different affair.

Going one down is always an opportunity, though an unwelcome one, to show what you can do, and the boys certainly did that, peaking at 54 minutes, going 3-1 up.

If you’ve been a Newcastle fan for any length of time you will have many not so fond memories that remind you that defending a lead is not really the bag we are into.

I was happier at 2-1, to be honest.

When we scored the third I thought, “well now you’re just going to make them angry!”

That said – a draw against the EPL champions is not to be sniffed at.

One thing that I really enjoyed reading through this morning was the stats for the game.

The Good

I have to admit, when we brought Pope in early in the window, I put that transfer straight into the “waste of time bin”. I’m a huge fan of Dubravka and just couldn’t see the sense of us bringing in another quality keeper. One way or another it’s going to be a waste of talent.

Well now, I’m starting to see why we poached Pope when we had the chance. It’s always dodgy with keepers. Who’s to say that Dubravka couldn’t have played just as well and only let in two? You just can’t know.

Another brilliant performance from Pope.

Now who else to put in “Good” with him? It distresses me that I had to give in to what I suspect will be the popular consensus and put St Maximin in the top bracket this week. He ripped the City defence a new one and created three goals, but you can’t help wondering “how good could he be if he could just figure out the concept of staying on his feet?”

So in one breath it’s “well done Maxi”, but in the next it’s “why can’t you do that every week?” When it comes to dishing out frustration he’s up there with Ben Arfa. The cynic in me thinks that a performance like that, against the Premier League Champions, might have a few late enquiries coming in for him.

Also, up top this week I have to include Dan Burn again. Another excellent performance. I lost count of the number of times he just stepped across and intercepted balls pumped up the wing towards Silva, but we also saw some pretty impressive passes down the line with his left boot straight into St Maximin’s path.

Joelinton also gets into the elite club alongside Burn. Another displaced soul thriving out of position!

The Bad

This category is pretty much claimed entirely by Joe Willock. I have no doubt that, were it not for his straight line speed, he’d be spending a lot more time on the bench. He’s up there with “Big Brother” and “man-buns” in as much as I just don’t see the point of him.

Murphy is lucky he only had a brief sub’s appearance as I think he would probably have ended up in here too.

The Ugly

Just not good enough for “Good” but doing a solid job was – well, pretty much the rest of the team.

Scoring a goal doesn’t automatically get you out of “Ugly” in my book, and Miggy is no exception with his “diving thigher” into the net.

Wilson, despite his more conventional and well taken effort, seems to spend too much time loitering, while Trippier – scorer of an excellent free kick – and his mates at the back, Schar and Botman, could all have done better, with City scoring three goals from inside eight yards, untroubled by our new, improved defence.

Bruno stays in the not quite “Good” enough zone thanks to some bad decision making.

An excellent result that shows that when we get it right we are a match for anyone.

Slightly off topic, it was great to see Mitro keeping up with Haaland.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

