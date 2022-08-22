Opinion

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3.

An early conceded and Newcastle United fans fearing the worst.

However, this simply lighting the fuse for a brilliant game of football, where Newcastle well worth worth the point they eventually took from it.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

Thought he did well and made some decent but expected saves.

Tipped onto the post from Haaland was sensational though. Distribution poor and still conceded three.

Trippier – 8

What a goal! Incredible free kick.

Already surpassed any NUFC right back in my lifetime.

Schar – 6

No obvious errors from Schar or Botman but I do think City ran them ragged at times.

Botman – 6

Again, not at fault, but all three goals came straight through the central defensive pair.

Hard task, but if Botman and Schar had been properly at it, then that would have been the difference.

Burn – 6

Struggled in the opening 20 minutes but got into the game slowly.

Thought he did ok, despite the obvious limitations going forward.

Bruno – 7

Really good performance considering the quality of the opposition.

Doesn’t have the license to get forward as much without Shelvey which can hold us back but not his fault.

Joelinton – 8

Star man in the midfield again.

Energy, strength, tackling ability, all second to none.

Nowhere near as good as Bruno as a player but his impact on the team at the moment is as equal.

Willock – 7

Looks like a different player to last season, especially under Bruce. Fitter, stronger, and more up for it.

Not quite the elegance of Bruno, or the aggression of Joelinton, but a steady performance.

Almiron – 7

Hit and miss!

Still a lot to improve on but a goal is a goal and he never stopped running.

Great to see us press City at times and Miggy was integral to that game plan.

ASM – 10

Probably his best performance in an NUFC shirt.

He ran Man City completely ragged.

Set up two goals, could have been more! More of this please ASM!

Wilson – 8

Took his goal as you’d expect from a proper number 9.

Wilson staying fit, alongside ASM, will be the key to finishing top or bottom half this season.

SUBS:

Wood – 6

Did alright when he come on.

Longstaff – 6

Likewise, Longstaff didn’t look out of place at all.

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Krafth – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

