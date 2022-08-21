Opinion

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

What a match!

Newcastle United fully deserving of AT LEAST a point, brilliant performance.

Jamie Smith:

“Canny game eh?

“Feels a bit disappointing to not win after being 3-1 up but this is still a decent result against one of the world’s top sides and an outstanding spectacle to be at.

“The ref was obviously a disgrace and if it wasn’t for the VAR we lose this one by 3 or 4.

“Nick Pope absolutely amazing but Saint-Max man of the match for me.

“Utterly terrorised City every time he got the ball and if he keeps playing like that it will orchestrate a lot of good results in the weeks to come.

“If anyone out there is on the fence about joining NUFC, that should make their mind right up.”

Dean Wilkins:

“Anybody who honestly doesn’t think Newcastle United are making rapid progress under Eddie Howe and the new owners, should watch this on repeat until they admit otherwise.

“Denying that fact, would almost be as daft as claiming that Newcastle threw a win away.

“The simple fact is that when Man City attack with intent, they can be virtually unstoppable if they pass the ball well and get the movement right.

“They have top class players in all midfield and forward positions and their fightback from 3-1 to 3-3 in the space of a few minutes was all about how good they were, not Newcastle falling to pieces.”

Billy Miller:

“Conceding our first goals of the season and dropping a two goal lead would be considered disappointing usually.

“But to extend our unbeaten start against the champions and to match in 3 games what we did in 11 last time out, indicates real progress.

“With or without signings we’ll compete this season.

“With a couple of quality editions we could be a real force.

“Who wouldn’t want to join us right now?”

Paul Patterson:

“Cracking performance.

“Referee awful and we deserved more.

“But progress is being made.”

GToon:

“My instant reaction to that game is how proud I am of he lads.

“They gave it everything against an exceptional team created by the millions we have but aren’t allowed to spend.

“Eddie has had to build his team on workrate, effort and belief.

“A draw is a fair result I think in terms of the game as both sides could have won it.

“What stands out for me is the difference in the final third.

“They have players like Foden, Bernardo and co who can thread a pass or create an opening where we rely on wing play.

“This is what I think we are lacking – a number 10 to make the chances in the final third.

“But I think 5 points and unbeaten after Brighton away and Citeh at home is a strong position to be in.

“Final point. Delighted for Miggy.”

David Punton:

“The ecstasy.

“The agony.

“A thrilling game against elite opposition, the champions no less, and we took them all the way.

“The ecstasy – matching them all over the park and coming from a goal down to lead them by two goals.

“The agony – not being able to grit it out when we had them at 3-1.

“It was a game where every player in black and white put in an immense shift. Kyle Walker will be having nightmares about ASM, who was electric.

“One of those games, where, if you’re honest, you’d have taken a point.

“Well done done to Eddie Howe and the players, we matched a a phenomenal attacking team.

“The tinge of regret is we could be taking about a famous win, but never mind.

“We would have lost this with a whimper 12 months ago.

“Special mention also for Joelinton, he has ran miles out there today.”

Nat Seaton:

“What a game!!!!

“Obviously disappointed not to win when 3-1 up but it was an absolutely brilliant game of football.

“We so didn’t deserve to lose that and we fought all the way to the end to hold on to the draw.

“This was the Champions we were playing and we didn’t look out of place.

“Good things ahead for us – especially at home. Can’t wait !!!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

(Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Alan Shearer speaks for us all – Read HERE)

