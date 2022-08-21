Opinion

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Alan Shearer speaks for us all

Alan Shearer watching on with the rest of the Newcastle United fanbase.

The final score of this exhilarating game showing Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3.

Though in truth it could and should have been more goals for both sides.

Newcastle United more than matching the reigning champions and doing all of this despite going behind after only five minutes.

Alan Shearer reacting throughout the match via his Twitter account…

Miguel Almiron equalises for Newcastle on 28 minutes with his knee.

Alan Shearer:

“Toon Toon”

A brilliant goal puts NUFC in the lead on 39 minutes, great run and pass by ASM and superb Wilson finish.

Alan Shearer:

“GTFI man

“Great goal Callum Wilson

“Toon Toon”

Newcastle United 2 Manchester City 1 at the break.

Alan Shearer:

“Now that was a bloody good first half!!!

“Get the ball to Saint Maxi he’s giving Kyle Walker a torrid time!!”

Stunning Kieran Trippier free-kick puts NUFC 3-1 up on 54 minutes.

Alan Shearer:

“Oh my f….. word.

“What a f/k (from) Kieran Trippier”

With the score at 3-3, Trippier cynically takes down a breaking de Bruyne but somehow gets a red card not yellow for a middle of the pitch challenge. VAR intervenes and the referee changes to yellow after told to watch replay.

Alan Shearer:

“Far too quick to show the red.

“At least common sense has been shown.”

Final whistle eventually goes, Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3.

Alan Shearer:

“What a magnificent game that was.

“Well done to both sets of players.

“Great to watch.”

Yes, Alan Shearer and all other Newcastle fans would have loved to have seen NUFC get a win over the line…but it wasn’t to be.

What we got instead was a thrilling six goals shared draw and Eddie Howe having hi steam go toe to toe with the best team in Europe.

Newcastle United having at least as many great chances as Man City, plus not getting the best of decisions overall from the match officials.

Can’t wait for Match Of The Day…if I am still awake and sober enough!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

