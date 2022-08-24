News

Newcastle United 2022/23 stunning updated Premier League odds – Win title, Top 4, Top 6, Top 10, Relegation…

Some quite stunning updated Premier League odds for this 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

Following one of the most bizarre seasons in Newcastle’s history, reaching safety (and the rest) after taking over mid-season, the new NUFC owners and Eddie Howe now trying to use that as a launchpad for progress in this campaign.

After three rounds of Premier League games and after Sunday’s thrilling six goals shared classic with Manchester City, the bookies and punters certainly not seeing Newcastle United as likely to be heading in the wrong direction now…

Listed below are the general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for the 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

4/11 Man City

8/1 Liverpool

12/1 Arsenal, Tottenham

20/1 Chelsea

66/1 Man Utd

200/1 Newcastle United

300/1 Brighton

500/1 Leeds

750/1 Brentford, West Ham, Crystal Palace

1000/1 Fulham, Villa, Leicester, Wolves, Southampton

2000/1 Everton, Forest

2500/1 Bournemouth

No real surprises above, Man City huge favourites despite dropping two points on Sunday.

The ‘big’ six still fill the top six in the betting BUT Newcastle United (200/1) seen as the most likely of the other 14 clubs if these is to be a serious surprise. Even though only two points from three games, Liverpool still seen as the biggest threat, whilst Spurs and Arsenal now going above Chelsea in how the bookies and punters see it.

Premier League relegation:

1/3 Bournemouth

6/4 Forest

2/1 Everton

9/4 Southampton

5/2 Fulham

3/1 Wolves

4/1 Leicester

5/1 Leeds, Brentford

9/1 Palace

10/1 Villa, West Ham

40/1 Brighton

66/1 Newcastle United

Therefore, after the Premier League odds for winning the title, no surprise that for the other 14 clubs these relegation chances are pretty much in reverse, NUFC (66/1) seen as the club least likely to be relegated. Interesting that Bournemouth are seen as the only promoted club looking nailed on for instant relegation, whilst Everton viewed as having every chance of managing relegation this time around…

Finish top four:

1/200 Man City, 1/4 Liverpool, 4/9 Tottenham, 4/7 Arsenal, 5/6 Chelsea, 4/1 Man Utd, 8/1 Newcastle United, 16/1 Brighton

If somebody had said a year ago that Newcastle would be only 8/1 this season to finish top four, you would have laughed in their face. Eddie Howe orchestrated an astonishing turn around and in the final 19 PL matches of the season, Newcastle averaged 2.00 points per game and over a full season that would equal 76 points. That points total would have got you third place in the season just ended, whilst in 2020/21 it would have been enough to finish second. A difficult start to the season for NUFC but five points from three games has pointed to real potential in the season ahead.

Finish top six:

1/200 Man City, 1/80 Liverpool, 1/12 Tottenham, 1/12 Arsenal, 1/4 Chelsea, 1/1 Man Utd, 9/4 Newcastle United, 5/1 Brighton

Can anybody break up the usual top six? Man Utd seen as the most vulnerable and Newcastle United only 9/4 to be the ones who could take advantage of any of the usual suspects faltering…Brighton viewed as the next biggest threat by punters and bookies. NUFC of course currently sixth in the table, after the unbeaten start to the season so far.

Finish top half:

1/4 Newcastle United, 4/7 Brighton, 5/4 West Ham, 11/8 Palace, 11/8 Aston Villa, 5/2 Leeds, 5/2 Leicester, 3/1 Brentford, 9/2 Wolves, 5/1 Southampton, Fulham 5/1, Everton 11/2, Forest 7/1, Bournemouth 20/1

Once again, Newcastle United recovering so well in the second half of the season, they ended up only two points off a top ten place, finishing eleventh. Actually, at half-time on the final day of the season, NUFC were set to end up tenth, only for action elsewhere leading Howe and his players to drop to eleventh. The bookies and punters now seeing it as a massive shock if Newcastle United at the very least don’t make the top half of the table.

Interesting times!

