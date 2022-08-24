Opinion

Newcastle team v Tranmere predicted with 10 changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Tranmere.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to follow up the unbeaten start to their league season, with progress in the League Cup.

League Two opposition away from home and the Sky Sports cameras broadcasting the game live, a banana skin that Newcastle United most definitely want to avoid.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Tranmere to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Man City:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

(Whilst the substitutes were Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, S Longstaff)

Fair to say I think that most Newcastle United fans would expect the bulk of tonight’s team to come from that subs bench NUFC had on Sunday.

The endless conversation of course about balancing cup and Premier League priorities but after such a tough and draining game against Man City, with Eddie Howe reporting both injury issues and various (unnamed) players with knocks after the six goal thriller with the reigning champions. I think common sense anyway that you wouldn’t be risking anybody who isn’t at least close to 100% fitness and recovery wise after Sunday’s exertions.

Callum Wilson is definitely missing and has been sent for scans on his hamstring, whilst Dan Burn also ruled out after Sven Botman blasted the ball into his face.

As for those who were on Sunday’s bench, Eddie Howe saying that Ryan Fraser experienced discomfort in his groin just before the match, so even though he was amongst the subs he couldn’t have brought him on. Fraser also sent for scans on his (groin) injury issue. So he is one we can also cross off. Jonjo Shelvey of course remains out injured.

Taking out Fraser, that leaves us with these eight subs from Sunday – Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Wood, Murphy, Anderson and Sean Longstaff.

I can see all eight in the Newcastle team v Tranmere tonight.

As for the other three places in the team….

I think Manquillo could be set to come in at right back, with Krafth moving into the middle where he has played before for Newcastle.

Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis both seemingly available now to play and I expect both to get on the pitch tonight, though Dummett to start at left back, with Jamal Lewis set to appear off the bench at some point – Eddie Howe indicating on Tuesday that Lewis is now fit enough to be considered.

I would love to see Federico Fernandez back in action but from the reporting it doesn’t sound like he is potentially starting tonight.

As for the remaining spot in the team, I don’t think Eddie Howe will quite make a full eleven changes. So I can see Joe Willock staying in the side and hopefully helping to provide extra attacking threat, although I wouldn’t be surprised if Almiron instead stayed in the starting eleven.

Predicted Newcastle team v Tranmere:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Krafth, Lascelles, Dummett, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Ritchie, Willock, Anderson, Wood

So I think Eddie Howe will make ten changes to the side that faced Manchester City, with Joe Willock the only one staying in the team tonight.

