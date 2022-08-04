Opinion

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest – Ideal starting eleven for Eddie Howe

The Newcastle United pre-season is all but gone.

We are asking various regular / irregular Mag writers a number of questions ahead of this 2022/23 Premier League season,

The idea to get a wide range of views ahead of this Newcastle United campaign.

A snapshot of what various fans are thinking about, what might lie ahead of us all…as well as reflecting on various other NUFC issues.

Next up we have Dom Kureen answering a few…

When Newcastle United appointed Eddie Howe, what was your reaction?

I was delighted to see Eddie appointed as it felt like another relic of the previous regime (Steve Bruce) has been replaced by a young, progressive manager.

There was a slight question mark over his ability to attract the top talent…but that will come in time as his reputation grows within European circles.

What do you think about Howe now and what part do you expect him to play in the future of NUFC now and for how long?

I have been impressed with how rapidly Howe identified the fitness and positional issues within the squad.

He has been swift in incorporating his playing style on an erstwhile limited squad, with the likes of Bruno, Trippier and Botman pivotal in a more possession based style.

What would your team be to start against Nottingham Forest?

Pope; Targett, Botman, Schar, Trippier(c); Joelinton, Bruno, Anderson; ASM, Almiron; Wilson.

What is the fairest way to sell season tickets, who, if anybody, should get priority?

Previous season ticket holders should have first dibs, specifically those who have remained loyal to the club over a number of years.

It’s a difficult one, as a lot of loyal supporters walked away during Ashley’s soul-crushing custodianship of the club, so they don’t deserve to be penalised.

However, aside from building a new 100,000 capacity stadium, we aren’t going to keep everyone happy.

What is the fairest way for away tickets to be allocated?

Former Toon star, Daniel Cordone, should draw the names from a large bathtub while mixing a 4am DJ set in a sweaty Ibiza nightclub.

If could guarantee stay injury free next season, which five players would you choose and in what order of importance?

From most important: Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett, ASM.

If you had to put your mortgage/energy bill on it, where would you predict Newcastle United to finish in each of the next five seasons?

Depending on FFP restrictions: 9th, 7th, 7th, 4th, 5th.

What would be your ideal final 2022/23 Premier League table, where you would love to see each club finish, in positions one to twenty?

Newcastle

Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest

Brentford

Southampton

Leicester

Palace

Arsenal

Wolves

Fulham

Liverpool

Leeds

Man City

Man United

West Ham

Chelsea

Spurs

Villa

Everton

You can follow the author (Dominic Kureen) on Twitter @WriteOnDom

