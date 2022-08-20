Opinion

Newcastle team v Manchester City predicted with one change

Looking at this Newcastle team v Manchester City.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

However, the reigning champions are the visitors on Sunday to St James’ Park.

Pep Guardiola’s team have made a perfect start to their season, two wins from two games with six goals scored and none conceded.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Manchester City to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Brighton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

(Whilst the substitutes were Dubravka, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson, Sean Longstaff)

It would appear that Sunday’s team will come from those 20 players who were on duty last weekend, plus potentially two others.

Eddie Howe on Friday morning gave us an update on injuries / fitness and potential availability, saying that Ryan Fraser should be available after having trained this past week. Whilst the head coach said that Matt Targett would be having a late fitness check, though he wasn’t pictured in training this week when the club posted official photos of the group preparing on Wednesday at the training ground.

Starting at the back, Nick Pope was man of the match at Brighton and Newcastle are one of only two PL clubs (along with Man City) not to concede a goal yet, so easy decision to stick with him.

As for the back four who played at Brighton, I definitely expect all of that quartet to play again BUT as part of a back five.

I think Eddie Howe will play Schar, Botman and Burn as three central defenders, with then Kieran Trippier at right wing-back.

As for the other side of the pitch, an easy decision if he is fit enough, will I think see Matt Targett playing at left wing-back.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton then pick themselves in the middle, with then three more players to pick.

Callum Wilson will of course play through the middle and with his workrate I think that will help keep Miguel Almiron in the team.

Whilst with five at the back I can see Allan Saint-Maximin getting a more free role, with Joe Willock the player to drop out of the team. He has done ok in the two games so far but for me, he would be better used as an impact sub in a game like this.

The biggest question mark for me, is what will happen if Matt Targett isn’t fit enough to start.

I certainly can’t see Eddie Howe having a back four with Dan Burn at left-back, so I’d for sure believe that the head coach would still go with five at the back, the question being who to play at left wing-back.

Jamal Lewis would be probably the obvious choice but no way you can think he’d suddenly be fit enough, whilst Paul Dummett doesn’t suit that role, offering so little going forward.

Ryan Fraser has played at wing-back before and I would have a sneaking position he might get the job if Targett isn’t available. Manquillo can play on both sides of the pitch, so he is another possibility.

Predicted Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Targett, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

So the one change I think Eddie Howe will make, Matt Targett in for Joe Willock.

