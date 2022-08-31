Opinion

Newcastle team v Liverpool predicted with two changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Liverpool.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to follow up the unbeaten start to their league and cup season, with a positive result at Anfield.

Liverpool have made a poor start to the season with defeat to Man Utd and draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, games where they could also have potentially ended up losing. Then at the weekend the scousers won 9-0 against Bournemouth and could / should have been a few more, what exactly this tells us about any possible uplift in form / results remains to be seen.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle team v Liverpool to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Newcastle United went into Sunday’s game with a growing injury list and international clearance issues and the situation hasn’t improved ahead of this Anfield trip.

As I write this (11am Wednesday morning), Alexander Isak is still waiting for his international clearance. Though he can be still included in the matchday squad tonight, so long as that work permit is issued at least 75 minutes before kick-off.

As for injuries, the likes of Shelvey, Watts and Krafth are set to be missing for the foreseeable.

Whilst Wilson and Bruno are also not going to be available due to hamstring issues, whilst Eddie Howe says ASM is another doubt after also picking up a hamstring problem in that draw at Wolves. In better news, the head coach saying he doesn’t think any of this trio have a big injury issue and he expects them all to return in the very near future. At his press conference on Tuesday, Howe also said that he thinks Kieran Trippier will be fine. Newcastle fans concerned on Sunday as the England defender appeared to be holding his hamstring after taking a corner in the second half and declined to take a free-kick in the most enticing of positions in the final seconds.

So, where does that leave us tonight?

Well, I think it is quite clear that Eddie Howe is very much looking at this week’s matches in realistic fashion. Looking to put a competitive team out at Anfield BUT looking after his players AND prioritising Saturday’s home game against Palace.

It has been a busy start to the season and after a week of tough / physical games against Man City, Tranmere and Wolves, the NUFC head coach having to strike a balance for this Newcastle team v Liverpool.

Nick Pope will obviously continue in goal, a massive positive in this encouraging NUFC start to the season.

However, I think Kieran Trippier will get a shift off and instead have a place on the bench. Eddie Howe says his January signing is ‘fine’ after Sunday’s game but at the same time I believe the head coach will see it as prudent to rest him tonight. Trippier has played every minute of the PL season so far and was forced to play the majority of the Tranmere game when replacing the unfortunate Emil Krafth.

Having a rested and refreshed Trippier to captain the team against Palace will be a priority for me.

Javier Manquillo is now back fully fit and has featured in recent squads, so he can come in on the right.

I actually think Eddie Howe will surprise tonight with a change of formation, partly down to the players he will have available.

Schar, Botman, Burn and Targett are four of Newcastle’s best eleven players when everybody is fit, so with these injuries in other positions, I think it makes sense to play all of this quartet, plus Liverpool carry a big threat going forward.

Targett on the left with the other three as central defenders.

I can’t see Allan Saint-Maximin being risked and like Trippier, probably another one who could do with a shift off, even if not really injured at all.

I think Manquillo and Targett will be asked to get forward to help give Newcastle some width in the absence of ASM. With, in my opinion, Eddie Howe deciding not to have Ryan Fraser in is starting eleven.

Instead, with Joelinton and Sean Longstaff in midfield in front of the back three / five, I fancy Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron to continue in the side. Both of them preferring to be able to come more central, which then complements Targett and Manquillo getting forward whenever they can in the wide areas. Chris Wood the (hard working) main striker and hopefully getting some more regular / better service from the wings tonight.

Whilst I don’t think Ryan Fraser will start, I expect him to get a decent spell off the bench and indeed Eddie Howe likely to use all five subs, as he looks to spread the workload in this fourth game in 11 days.

Elliot Anderson did well on Sunday when coming on and he’s another I strongly assume will get more minutes tonight. I also don’t completely rule out the 19 year old getting a surprise start sometime soon, though doing so tonight might be a step too far, especially in a weakened team.

As for Alexander Isak, even if he gets his work permit in time, I still think it will be a role on the bench against Liverpool. Although, like Fraser, sure to get on at some point.

Predicted Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Pope, Manquillo, Schar, Botman, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Willock, Wood

So I think Eddie Howe will make two changes to the side that faced Wolves, with Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett coming in for Kieran Trippier and ASM.

