Newcastle 2 Nottingham Forest 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s excellent victory

Both team and fans had to be patient but eventually we all got our reward.

An excellent dominant display against a negative visiting team, eventually saw an excellent strike from Schar break the deadlock on 58 minutes, then Callum Wilson make sure of the win with 12 minutes to go.

Billy Miller:

“We finished last season dominating a team in red at home and we started this season the same way.

“Nottingham Forest didn’t have a sponsor for some reason but I wouldn’t pay to be associated with them based on that performance.

“Great, historic club but they’ve got work to do to stay up.

“Get this, we’ve got more points after 1 game than we had after 5 last season and as many as we still had after 8!

“We looked a tad fitter than this time last year too.”

Jamie Smith:

“Absolute result.

“Forest are clearly not going to stick it in the Premier League but they might have had a bit of a post-promotion buzz that carried them today.

“Winning this was the bottom line and it might have needed an unlikely raker from Schar to get things moving but the performance was full of promise.

“We still need those attacking reinforcements but this is a quality team and the season ahead is promising. Let’s enjoy it.”

Paul Patterson:

“All in all a good win for the first game of the season.

“Onwards and upwards and a win in August rather than December from last season…”

GToon:

“Absolutely superb performance from the lads.

“We totally dominated the game from start to finish.

“The goals were excellent and if anything it should have been 4 or 5.

“Forest were never allowed to settle.

“Every long ball they played forward was immediately met with a winning tackle by one of our players.

“Almiron looks like he has benefited from working with Eddie, as has ASM who had a great game.

“Delighted for Eddie and the team.

“I thought we played the perfect game against what could have been tricky opponents.

“We never let them settle and played the game quicker than them.

“Some of our interplay was excellent.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a “team” performance like that, 3 points on our title charge.

“Now who’s gonna win the league !!!!!

Dean Wilkins:

“For those who questioned Eddie Howe’s pre-season preparations, shame on you.

“The professional dedicated approach that turned around last season, has simply continued.

“Amazing what hard work and intelligence can do for a football team / club.

“Club data showed that this was the fittest ever Newcastle squad heading into a new season and today we saw the fruits of that labour.

“Forest didn’t know what had hit them as the quality of Newcastle’s play was matched by the fitness of the NUFC players, as they swarmed all over the visitors.

“A superb long range effort from Fab Schar and a left foot assist for Joelinton when it came to the second, as his low cross was brilliantly caught by Wilson with a touch that saw the ball spin past a despairing Henderson.

“Yes, Forest are very likely to be one of the strugglers this season BUT having seen Fulham lead Liverpool twice and pick up a point, I think maybe this was perhaps more a case of Newcastle not allowing Forest to show what they might potentially do.”

Nat Seaton:

“Two cracking goals, especially the first one, to win the first game of the season YES!!! we won our first game of the season for once!

“Think back to the same time last year and it’s hard not to smile.

“Bruno for me was a class apart today, would be a dream to have a couple more like him 😉

“Bring on Brighton…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Nottingham Forest 0 – Saturday 6 August 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Schar 58, Wilson 78

Forest:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (35%) Newcastle 62% (65%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (3) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Forest 0 (0) Newcastle 10 (6)

Corners were Forest 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (7)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,245 (Forest 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Sean Longstaff 80), Bruno (Botman 90+3), Joelinton, Almiron (Fraser 81), Wilson (Wood 90), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 90)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Anderson

