New shirt sponsor – Newcastle United women’s team announce new deal

An official announcement (see below) on Sunday morning has revealed that the Newcastle United women’s team have a new shirt sponsor.

North East construction firm Straightline NE Ltd will be the front of shirt sponsor for the 2022/23 season.

This news followed swiftly on from an earlier Newcastle United official announcement, which made public that for the very first time, the women’s team is now fully part of the football club.

The NUFC women’s team now officially under the ownership of Newcastle United and with a new shirt sponsor as well.

After so many years of Mike Ashley refusing to support the women’s team during an era of massive growth for the women’s game, great to see that finally we are set to see proper investment and progress for the Newcastle United women’s team.

Newcastle United official announcement – Sunday 21 August 2022:

Newcastle United Women have agreed a new front-of-shirt partnership with North East construction firm Straightline NE Ltd for the 2022/23 season.

After moving under the ownership of Newcastle United Football Club, the Lady Magpies will proudly wear Straightline branding on their shirts when they get their FA Women’s National League Division One campaign underway at newly promoted Merseyrail Ladies on Sunday.

Commenting on the new partnership, long-standing director of Newcastle United Women, Su Cumming, said: “Newcastle United Women has ambitions to grow both on and off the pitch and welcoming Straightline NE Ltd to the club is another historic step forward.

“Straightline NE Ltd are passionate about the region. They want to see Newcastle United Women going from strength to strength, and having them on board will support this important phase of our journey at a very exciting time for women’s football.”

Straightline NE Ltd has been refurbishing social housing throughout the North East of England for over 40 years, transforming tens of thousands of properties and the lives of residents with an increased standard of living, energy efficiency and security.

Speaking on the support for Newcastle United Women, Straightline NE Ltd’s managing director, Richard Gilbert, added: “The famous black and white stripes are part of the identity of every Geordie, so for our logo to be on this iconic shirt and worn by Newcastle United Women is one of the proudest days in our history. We look forward to watching the team prosper this season and continue to support them in any way we can.”

For more information, please visit www.stline.co.uk.


