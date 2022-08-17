Opinion

New official Newcastle United training update gives clues for Manchester City availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Sunday’s match against Manchester City.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League away match.

The photos published by Newcastle United on Tuesday, featured the following 24 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Ryan Fraser, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Chris Wood

Javier Manquillo was back in the matchday squad last Saturday at Brighton, great to see him on the way back to full fitness and training earlier today.

Of those missing from the matchday squad at the Amex Stadium through injury and / or not full fitness, today saw Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis in full training. Eddie Howe had indicated there was nothing serious when Fraser was ruled out, so every chance he will be available for the squad against Man City. Meanwhile, I get the feeling that we might now at last see Jamal Lewis back available, sooner rather than later, surgery and then further injury having kept him out for so long. Whether that ends up with him getting a regular place in the matchday squad, or possibly going out on a half season loan for regular football (if staying fit!) remains to be seen.

Kell Watts and Jonjo Shelvey are out for the foreseeable and so it was no surprise that they weren’t featured in these Newcastle United training shots.

However, no sign of Federico Fernandez and Emil Krafth either, which points to no chance of them being available this weekend.

Keeper Mark Gillespie also not included in the Newcastle United training images.

However, the biggest concern is surely the absence of Matt Targett in the club’s photo gallery from training. Eddie Howe said that the left-back had missed out at Brighton due to a ‘dead leg’ problem picked up against Nottingham Forest, a worry that he doesn’t appear to have been able to join in with full training this week.

As well as the 24 first team squad players we noted in Newcastle United training, also a few younger players. Alex Murphy, Santiago Munoz, Max Thompson and new signing Jude Smith all included in the first team training images.

