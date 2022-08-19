Transfer Market

New Newcastle United bid for Joao Pedro considered and rejected by the board

On Tuesday (16 August) it was revealed that that Newcastle United had made a bid for Joao Pedro.

Adam Leventhal of The Athletic revealing that the opening offer had been for a total of £20m, a combination of £17m guaranteed transfer fee plus £3m of potential future add-ons.

That bid rejected by Watford, as they see Joao Pedro as a key figure in their bid for instant promotion back to the Premier League.

However, then on Thursday, Watford Head Coach Rob Edwards went public about Newcastle’s bid for Joao Pedro.

Edwards admitted that whilst the opening Newcastle United bid had been knocked back, an increased offer would be considered by himself and the Watford board.

At his Watford press conference (ahead of facing Preston at the weekend) Rob Edwards talking about Newcastle’s interest in signing Joao Pedro and their opening bid – Thursday 18 August 2022:

“There has a been a (Newcastle United) bid in for Joao Pedro that has been talked about.

“It was not anywhere near the level that we would expect it to be for him…

“…but I’m involved in that conversation and if anything else (a higher bid from Newcastle United or any other club) was to come in again, we will sit down and talk about it as a club and as a board.”

Seemingly an acceptance from the Watford head coach, on behalf of the club, that this transfer could well happen, if Newcastle are willing to compromise and come closer to the Watford valuation.

With Rob Edwards having made the Watford position clear, Adam Leventhal of The Athletic then revealing that a new second bid for Joao Pedro had gone in from Newcastle United. Eddie Howe and the NUFC hierarchy increasing their bid by £5m, a guaranteed £22m plus £3m future add-ons.

The Hornets have already been wheeling and dealing in the transfer window and with only two weeks remaining, if they are going to sell Joao Pedro then it would make sense they’d be keen to get a deal done ASAP, so that they can then have time to use some of that potential NUFC cash for a reinforcement or two.

However, the man from The Athletic (along with NUFC covering colleague George Caulkin) confirming that after considering this second enhanced Newcastle United offer, the Watford board had once again turned it down.

A move for Joao Pedro to Newcastle United now appears to depend on two things.

Firstly, whether Newcastle are prepared to edge a further bit higher with their offer.

Secondly, how keen Joao Pedro himself is to make the move.

You would assume that this second factor is the big one. Newcastle United offering a significant amount which is massively based on the 20 year old’s potential, rather than what he has achieved so far, so surely the transfer fee offered is now in within the ballpark of what Watford could realistically hope to get if they do sell at this stage. So with that being the case, much resting on the striker and if he is up for it, then Watford you would assume, won’t want to keep a player at their club who has had his head turned.

Watford have started the season in decent style, eight points from their opening four matches and Joao Pedro has started all four and scored one goal.

As an 18 year old, Joao Pedro kicked off the 2020/21 Championship season with Watford, after joining from Brazilian club Fluminese. Scoring nine goals and getting two assists as he started 31 league matches (plus seven assists).

Last season in the Premier League, Joao Pedro started 15 games (plus 13 sub appearances) and scored three goals, plus got one assist. That trio of goals included the last minute equaliser at St James’ Park (see image above) that gave Watford a draw.

He certainly fits the profile of what Newcastle appear to have been looking for, a young promising attacking player who can play out wide as well as through the middle.

As has been the case these past seven weeks since Sven Botman became the club’s third signing of the summer transfer window, for Newcastle fans it is a case of wait and see. Only 13 days now until the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Thursday 1 September.

