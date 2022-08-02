Transfer Market

New Newcastle United bid for James Maddison : Await Leicester City response – Reports

Newcastle United are committed to trying to sign James Maddison.

Having had a £40m offer turned down on Friday, it was widely predicted that Newcastle would return with a higher bid.

Late Monday saw multiple sources reporting that new enhanced offer for James Maddison.

Brendan Rodgers stated ‘might just cover three-quarters of his left leg’, interesting then to wonder what he thinks the new bid will cover.

The Telegraph, Sky Sports and The Mail are amongst those who are reporting knowledge of the new bid going in and I think this is one of those rare occasions where I do think we can believe what we are hearing, that Newcastle are really pushing for this deal.

The new bid is variously reported as somewhere between £45m and £50m, though a couple of the journalists who have reported the new bid, explain that the proposed structure of the deal can complicate matters in terms of how the transfer fee is reported at varying amounts.

Regardless of that, the most important thing is that there looks to be clear substance in this Newcastle move and they are said to be hopeful of reaching a compromise with Leicester. The Foxes have so far done the usual not for sale, key player, routine and this is the case with pretty much every deal until it actually happens.

Leicester clearly won’t let their best attacking player leave easily and even if the player wants to leave, they will look to get every last penny they can. Especially having found themselves now this summer in a position where they have to sell before they can buy, but not having been able to sell any of the players they would be happier to let go.

They kick off their season this weekend against Brentford and are now the only PL club not to have signed a single player so far.

Back in November 2019, James Maddison posted on his Twitter account…

“Just a young lad from Coventry with a dream.

“Last night I fulfilled that dream of playing for my country.

“England – can’t begin to try and describe the satisfaction it gave me.

“Thank you for all the messages.”

Those 34 minutes against Montenegro have been followed by…nothing. Not even making another squad since November 2019.

This despite four years where he has increasingly impressed for Leicester.

After Leicester beat Sevilla 1-0 on Sunday, James Maddison posting this on Twitter…

“Pre season done. Win to top it off.

“Premier League season awaits at King Power Stadium.”

The question of course now is, will it indeed be the King Power stadium where James Maddison is playing this season…

Just like clubs, no incentive for players to do anything but business as normal, until / unless a move is in its final stages.

John Percy of The Telegraph broke the story first on Friday, that Leicester had turned down a £40m Newcastle United offer for James Maddison, then on Sunday morning, Ben Jacobs brought a further update, he is a journalist working for CBS Sports and also happens to be a Leicester City fan.

He said that his information was that James Maddison is ‘intrigued’ by the Newcastle United offer…but that the big problem is Leicester value the midfielder more towards the £60m mark, getting on for some £20m more than that (opening?) NUFC bid.

Ben Jacobs adding he had also been informed that Newcastle United have not been deterred by the bid getting turned down, saying that James Maddison is still the big NUFC transfer target and the Magpies are now considering putting in a higher bid.

James Maddison started and starred for Leicester against Sevilla on Sunday, setting up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score the only goal of the game. With one goal and three assists in his four pre-season appearances, Maddison looking in good form ahead of the season.

As a final strand in this latest James Maddison update, with Kasper Schmeichel on his way out, Leicester are said to be interested in Martin Dubravka.

Though the various reporters say that he isn’t part of the James Maddison transfer discussions between the clubs…yet.

