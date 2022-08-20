Opinion

Modern day footballers have all the money but some of them not quite so many morals

I have been absolutely repulsed watching the news bulletins recently, specifically when it comes to certain players who found fame and fortune in the Premier League.

The darling of Old Trafford in the 1990s and one of the ‘Class of 92’, Ryan Giggs first up.

The former Man Utd player has made the front pages going back some time, after conducting a ten year affair with his brother’s wife.

However, deeply concerning to follow what is coming out of this current ongoing trial. Whilst you of course have the most serious charges with regard to his ex-partner that have brought him to trial, you also have the general pattern of behaviour that is being made public as Giggs gives evidence and which isn’t disputed.

I am also surprised at the willingness of both Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs. He was undoubtedly a great player, but considering what is already out in the public domain (and is not disputed) in terms of how he has lived his life away from football, it is difficult to understand why they would be lining up behind their former player / teammate.

Coming so quickly after the Mason Greenwood allegations, not a good year for Manchester United both on and off the pitch.

Moving across that city and the Benjamin Mendy trial began this week.

Very difficult to read / listen to the details of this case and like Ryan Giggs, as well as the very serious charges Mendy is on trial for, you are also hearing what isn’t disputed, in terms of how he lived his life in general away from football.

Modern footballers bear no resemblance to the players I first watched as a young lad.

These blokes were idolised back in the day but played for a few bob more than the average working man on the street.

Paul Cannell told me that it was John Gibson who approached Joe Harvey, asking if Paul could have a pay rise in 1974, because he was only on £30 a week.

Nowadays, a good young footballer playing in the Premier League will be a multi-millionaire by his early twenties.

He’ll start off buying himself a Ferrari, then a ten bedroomed house. After training it’ll be a few hundred, or maybe even a few grand, at Ladbrokes, probably followed by a trip to the barbers or the tattooists.

When his playing days are over and if he fancies it, his agent will get him some lucrative media work.

I remember when it was a privilege to nip into David Craig’s newsagents in North Shields, have bit of cràic with David and his mate Ron ‘Cassius’ McGarry.

No one I know begrudges modern players the fortunes on offer because the game has moved on so much that it is almost unrecognisable.

That makes it all the more disturbing that some go on to take full advantage of their luck and privileged lifestyles by abandoning their moral compass.

