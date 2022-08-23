Opinion

Mike Ashley’s pet journalist celebrates Newcastle’s Real Madrid reaction

Casemiro is now going to be playing for Manchester United, having made the decision to leave Real Madrid.

With the deal in the offing, last week we saw media in Spain reporting that Real Madrid had made Bruno Guimaraes their top choice to replace the 30 year old midfielder, if he did indeed head to Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe asked about that speculation.

The NUFC head coach saying ‘absolutely not’ when asked if Bruno Guimaraes could be sold at a massive quick profit, having been bought for £35m (plus £6.65m potential future add-ons) less than seven months ago.

Some interesting analysis from Mike Ashley’s pet journalist reacting to this situation.

Martin Samuel absolutely humiliated himself as an Ashley associate and advocate when the FCB controlled Newcastle United.

Interesting though now to see his take on the new Newcastle United owners and how NUFC are a very different proposition these days…

Martin Samuel writing for The Mail:

‘It is not just the draw with Manchester City that suggests a positive change for Newcastle, and English football.

It was the response of Eddie Howe when told that Real Madrid saw Bruno Guimaraes as the replacement for the departing Casemiro. Were Newcastle up for turning a quick profit?

‘No, absolutely not,’ said Howe. ‘We’re trying to build a squad here who can make the club successful.’ And we’ve heard such denials many times over the years. Nobody’s for sale until they are.

At Newcastle, though, it’s now different. Newcastle no longer have to sell. Newcastle can say no and mean it, like Manchester City could after the Abu Dhabi takeover. And that’s progress. For the club, but also for the English game. The elite can still try to tie Newcastle in the protectionist knots of financial fair play, but they cannot plunder their best.

Guimaraes was smartly recruited in January. If Madrid see him as the next Casemiro, it means perhaps Manchester United missed another trick. They have paid £60million for a 30-year-old; Guimaraes is 24 and cost £35m.

But Newcastle do not have to fix United’s mistakes any more. They do not have to kowtow to Madrid, either. The giants of La Liga think players must come to them by right. Madrid’s reaction to Paris Saint-Germain keeping Kylian Mbappe was hysterical, in both senses of the word. Imagine if they cannot even prise Guimaraes out of Newcastle.

And some will disapprove. They will cite the source of Newcastle’s new-found wealth as they once did that of Manchester City. Yet what is the alternative? Leicester, Everton. Clubs that are currently being raided due to the inequalities of FFP.

Leicester cannot spend, it seems. Nor Everton. Yet Chelsea can raid them for Wesley Fofana or Anthony Gordon, maybe both. That’s how FFP works. The claim is that clubs can grow organically, living within their means.

The reality is that if they unearth some nugget of local talent, if they are shrewd in their dealings in the transfer market, a bigger, wealthier rival ensures they never get the chance to make it count.

So viva Newcastle. Viva Newcastle for being able to tell the elite where to go. And yes, it would be better if the foundation of this new money was more palatable. Yet Newcastle didn’t make the rules, either. They didn’t wrap football in the protectionist limitations of FFP, so that the only way in was with the greatest wealth.

And, like City, maybe one day Newcastle will join that club, too. For the moment, though, enjoy the rich calling only to have the door shut in their faces. This is good for football. Anything that annoys the monsters of the Super League must be.’

Real Madrid were of course the biggest driving force behind the attempted European Super League, along with the likes of Barcelona and Juventus.

However, important not to forget certain other clubs who were more than happy to go along with the shameful plan to steal football and make it an invitation only situation…with top of that list Man Utd, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City.

Never forget.

