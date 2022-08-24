Opinion

Micky Mellon blames referee for defeat to Newcastle United – Absolutely embarrassing

Micky Mellon is wasted in League Two, with these levels of ignoring reality he should be managing one of the self-proclaimed elite clubs in the Premier League.

The Tranmere boss seeing his team take the lead but Newcastle United come back and win 2-1.

Micky Mellon when interviewed after the defeat, absolutely embarrassing / humiliating himself.

The home side’s manager blaming the referee for Tranmere Rovers getting knocked out of the League Cup.

Interviewed by Sky Sports after the match, Micky Mellon going on at extraordinary length about one incident in the match, insisting how badly let down the home side had been.

For any sane person who watched this full match, they will be astonished by his nerve.

Micky Mellon only wanting to talk (read below) about the Newcastle equaliser, claiming it was obvious to anybody that the goal shouldn’t have counted. Mellon claiming Elliot Anderson blocked off a Tranmere defender on the set-piece, which then allowed Jamaal Lascelles a free header, which was blocked and then the NUFC captain scoring the rebound.

The thing is, Eddie Howe and his players could list any number of things that they were justly unhappy about when it came to the referee tonight.

Jamaal Lascelles alone, could and should have had two or three penalties, as he was blatantly held by his marker when trying to compete for balls delivered from set-pieces. Each of them alone was worse than the incident when the equaliser was scored. Micky Mellon talking about this supposed blocking off, it is the type of thing that happens all the time at corners and free-kicks and is very rarely punished.

The refusal of the referee to book any Tranmere player in the first half was unbelievable, Hemmings in particular could have been booked for a number of different ‘tackles’ before eventually he got one towards half-time. When it came it should 100% have been a red. A horrific studs up challenge leaving Karl Darlow lucky not to have his leg broken.

By that point, Emil Krafth had already been stretchered off with what looks a bad knee injury, a really poor challenge but not even a yellow.

Jamaal Lascelles meanwhile had already had what looked to be his nose broken, the NUFC captain getting a whack in the face by a flailing arm but still no booking.

Just as well Newcastle United won this cup-tie because otherwise it would have been a real travesty due to the referee. I am still not sure how Tranmere didn’t have at least a couple of players sent off for what went on tonight, never mind the penalty decisions United didn’t get.

Sky Sports interviewing Tranmere manager Micky Mellon after losing 2-1 to Newcastle United:

Interviewer:

“You were in it all the way to the end, there were chances coming in, is there any frustration there?”

Micky Mellon:

“There’s a blatant block on my centre-back.

“We told the referee, we told the fourth official, we told the linesman, and we’re undone by a block at the back post for their equaliser.

“It is disappointing and a bit naive from the referee.

“Because anybody in football would have seen what happened was a blatant block.

“He (Elliot Anderson) comes to my centre-back, puts his hands on him, blocks him, allows the guy (Jamaal Lascelles) to come in at the back post and he gets a free header. He (the referee) doesn’t see it.

“The referees have got to get better.

“These are important evenings for my players and they’ve got to get it right.

“It’s a blatant block, nobody can tell me different.

“I have been in football since I was 16.

“I seen the block, I seen it coming.

“I seen him (Anderson) going to my centre-back, both his hands around him, coming from the edge of the box.

“He blocks him and allows the man (Lascelles) my centre-back is marking to come around the back.

“It is a blatant block.

“It is schoolboy stuff for referees not able to see that.

“It is disappointing, we expect referees to get decisions right.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2 – Wednesday 24 August 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 40, Wood 52

Tranmere:

Nevitt 21

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tranmere 29% (27%) Newcastle 71% (73%)

Total shots were Tranmere 5 (1) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Tranmere 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Tranmere 4 (0) Newcastle 9 (3)

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth (Trippier 39), Lascelles (Botman 70), Dummett, Targett (Lewis 45), Sean Longstaff, Willock (Joelinton 70), Anderson (Bruno 85), Ritchie, Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Fernandez, Manquillo, Almiron

