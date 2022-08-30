Transfer Market

Martin Dubravka signing for Manchester United – Deal now agree in principle and medical today

Martin Dubravka is on his way out of St James’ Park.

After four and a half years with Newcastle United that aptly kicked off with a (winning, man of the match and clean sheet) loan appearance Manchester United. The former NUFC number one set to move to Old Trafford on an initial loan.

Widespread reporting that Martin Dubravka will be a Man Utd player before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Thursday, with BBC Sport and Sky Sports amongst the many reporting the imminent move.

The deal will be a loan one after Newcastle United dropped their insistence on a guaranteed permanent sale, after Martin Dubravka made clear he was determined to make the move.

The move though will become automatically a permanent deal though, so long as the keeper makes a certain number of first team appearances. That number of games believed to be very low, so if Manchester United do play Martin Dubravka in their Europa League matches, that alone could potentially trigger the buying option clause.

That buying option is now reported as £6m rather than the original £5m widely quoted.

The Mail report that Martin Dubravka will travel to Manchester today (Tuesday) to take his medical and complete the deal.

Now 33, Dubravka has been excellent for Newcastle United.

One of many superb Rafa Benitez signings during the Mike Ashley austerity years, the keeper arrived as a total unknown on loan in January 2018.

A total unknown despite having turned 29 just before moving to St James’ Park, due to the fact that he’d spent his entire career up to that point in low profile / quality European leagues (Denmark, Slovakia, Czech Republic).

With Newcastle United in a relegation struggle as Ashley had went back on promises to allow proper investment after promotion, Martin Dubravka was then very much thrown in the deep end.

Making his debut against (ironically) Manchester United, a man of the match clean sheet winning (1-0) performance and he never ever really looked back. Starting in all of the last 12 matches that season, Martin Dubravka followed up the win over Man Utd, with victories over the likes of Arsenal, Leicester, Southampton, Chelsea and Huddersfield.

Newcastle United amazingly ending up tenth at the end of that 2017/18 season, massively due to the Martin Dubravka impact.

The easiest decision in the world for then in summer 2018, Rafa Benitez actioned the £4m buying clause that was agreed in the loan arrangement with Sparta Prague.

Move forward four summers and 24 June 2022 saw Eddie Howe with a very clever piece of business, signing England goalkeeper Nick Pope for only £10m. Pope actually a year older than Dubravka was when he signed BUT with proven years of Premier League quality behind him (as is the case these days with Martin Dubravka now…).

Newcastle United ending up with surely the best pair of keepers they’d had for many years, certainly since Shay Given and Steve Harper.

However, that pairing set to be very short lived, with Dubravka insisting on this move after losing the number one spot to Nick Pope.

