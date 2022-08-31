Opinion

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – Wednesday 31 August 8pm

What can you say?

A great committed and controlled Newcastle United performance that also carried goal threat, no way deserved to lose eight minutes into added time (when only five minutes had been added initially).

Jamie Smith:

“Impossible not to feel devastated losing to a 98th minute goal but for long periods we were hanging on by a thread.

“An alleged 5 minutes injury time was conveniently extended but I’m sure Liverpool would point to the tactical time wasting.

“One to get out of the way, feels hurting that if we’d had our missing players, this last week could have been so very different.

“But massive respect to those on display for some fine efforts.

“Important we get a reaction against Palace on Saturday.

“Six points from a tough opening run but we could do with a first win since opening day to start shifting up the table as the fixtures get a bit less tricky looking.”

Brian Standen:

“History repeats itself…

“Absolutely played so well and in Isak we have a star in the making.

“Totally undeserved and helped by a ref who played Fergie time at Anfield of all places.

“No poor performances just a sense of pride.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“We deserved a point tonight. That is tough to take.

“Isak had them rattled and once he went off our threat disappeared.

“Those moments are horrible to deal with but will make the players better in the long run.”

Paul Patterson:

“Don’t actually care after that.

“If Liverpool want a win from that then fine but that is Scouse robbery.”

GToon:

“My comments at the final whistle are not repeatable. Sorry.

“They are the lowest of the low.”

Billy Miller:

“Absolutely heart wrenching.

“I know there was some time wasting but two and a half minutes worth? Really?

“Lots of spirit shown and gutting to break our unbeaten run in such a manner.

“Refs love doing Liverpool a favour against us.

“On a positive, Isak looks sharp. Just hope he’s not joined the injury list already.”

David Punton:

“A sickening end to that game. Cruelly denied a point. Heartbreak.

“We were two minutes beyond the added five when they grabbed the winning goal. It’s tough to take after such a spirited effort.

“Where has the referee got all the added time from?

“We depart pointless. Deflated. Beaten.

“There are some positives to take, not least Isak, but to take it that late at 1-1 will hurt the players.

“For the record, we are still in search of a first league win on this ground since April 1994.

“There can be no doubt we should have left with a point tonight but that’s football. Cruel.

“Hard lines Eddie Howe and the players. We soldier on.”

Nat Seaton:

“So hard to take.

“We didn’t deserve the game to end like that, they will complain that we were time wasting but it’s gutting to lose to a goal that late, past when the time should have been up.

“It was such a great performance and a brilliant debut from Isak, exciting times ahead with him.

“I may be biased but I thought we didn’t deserve to lose the game and it’s the first time I’ve ever been able to say that leaving Anfield.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 38

Liverpool:

Firmino 61, Carvalho 90+8

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Liverpool 23 (5) Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 (0) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Liverpool 13 (8) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 86), Fraser (Murphy 64), Isak (Wood 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

