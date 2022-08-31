Opinion

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Billy Miller to give us his match ratings and player comments after Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1.

Tough, tough end to that game. We were incredibly disciplined and deserving of a point. Referee decided to just keep the clock running until Liverpool scored, which didn’t help.

No shame in losing at Anfield but it felt like we were going to keep our unbeaten run going as we enter a patch of less challenging games.

Some of the ratings may seem harsh considering how well we defended and kept our shape. However, I had these scores before the final goal went in, as I was trying to judge the game objectively and whilst some were excellent defensively, they then invited pressure with poor decisions / passing when on the ball.

One thing that has to be mentioned is that this was far from our first team, so to hold Liverpool for so long was outstanding. We may not have much strength in depth but we have heart in abundance. Hopefully, everyone barring the long-term injuries are back for the weekend.

Pope – 6

Kicking was erratic but he claimed crosses well and made a few saves second half.

Could he have done more with either goal? A little unsighted for the first but is very close to his near post so gives Firmino a big space to aim at.

Frenetic chaos for the second and I don’t know if he could have got out there to punch or catch.

Trippier – 5

Not really hit full form yet this season.

Struggled with Diaz at times and his passing wasn’t on point.

Made a great block to help Pope out towards the end. Played his part in the goal, albeit with a bit of help from Liverpool.

Lascelles – 5

Spent most of the first half getting clattered or falling over.

Completely undone by a through ball from Firmino that should have seen us 1-0 down as Diaz rounded Pope but smashed his shot high and wide. Improved second half and got stuck in but not a great game from the skipper.

Absolutely knackered by the end and beaten in the air by Gomez in the build up to the last goal.

Surprised we didn’t see him come off for Botman or Schar with fifteen minutes to go. Could Botman have made the difference at that corner?

Burn – 7

Bailed Lascelles out when he slipped at a crucial moment in the first half. His extenda-legs coming to the rescue to stop a certain goal.

What a tackle on Salah to avoid a last minute loss… just before our last minute loss.

Targett – 7

Solid performance.

Salah didn’t get much of a sniff on that side when Targett was marking him.

Almiron – 7

Lots of good running.

The goal came from his good work with Trippier on the right wing. Could have forced it and played the ball early but retained it.

Regularly supported his right back and never gave up.

Willock – 7

Offered absolutely nothing in attack but was outstanding defensively.

Disrupted everything he could and made lots of blocks in and around our box.

Gave the ball away a lot though and never looked like pushing forward.

Longstaff – 6

Like all the midfield, got himself back regularly and got some good blocks in.

So poor in possession. Some of his passing was atrocious.

Gets an extra mark for the assist.

Joelinton – 5

Sloppiest of the midfield three. Not his usual destructive self at all and the ball didn’t seem to stick to him today.

When Big Joe is having one of his worst games in a long time and we still hold Liverpool for 97 plus minutes, then you know we’re doing well.

Fraser – 6

Made intelligent runs and almost scored a wonder goal in the first half.

Still not fully fit but we missed him when he came off for Murphy.

Isak – 8

Goalscoring debut.

Ran after hopeless long balls for most of the first half.

Had an early chance, cutting from the right. I’ve watched a couple of Youtube compilations and seen him bang a few in from that angle but he put it over.

Got his chance when Longstaff threaded a lovely pass to him in space. Rifled it into the top of the net.

So unlucky not to get the second due to an offside. He can certainly finish and he can certainly run.

SUBS

Murphy – 3

Gave us no outlet whatsoever.

Wood – 3

I’ve given him a point for every touch that I can remember.

Anderson – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – Wednesday 31 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 38

Liverpool:

Firmino 61, Carvalho 90+8

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Liverpool 23 (5) Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 (0) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Liverpool 13 (8) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 86), Fraser (Murphy 64), Isak (Wood 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

