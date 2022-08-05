Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and the odd visitor from elsewhere…) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

Am I the only person that thinks our priority should be a goalscorer?

Callum Wilson is a great player, underestimated by many. One of the reasons for this, is that he is easy to forget during his injury spells.

Unfortunately, I do not believe Chris Wood is going to score many goals. That is not to say he won’t have a contribution to make.

Seeing a number of bids made for James Maddison confuses me. He is undoubtedly a good player but his purchase will leave us with next to nothing if we are to adhere to FFP.

We have seen many teams try to play with a false ‘number 9’ and seen few succeed. I can see us being forced into that if we continue down the Maddison route.

Let’s get a goalscorer and see what we have left.

The plus side of having that extra goalscorer is if we can play Callum Wilson a little less, maybe use as sub now and then, we may be able to protect him from some of his injuries.

The idea of having two quality strikers to rotate and have available, to have that extra impact as a sub when needed, fills me with far more confidence than having James Maddison.

Someone please tell me I am not going mad!

Laurie

Dear Mag,

I have enjoyed the recent articles by my pal Tony Mallabar about Newcastle United’s most recent and also previous European nights.

From having a wonderful night with Ukrainian honeys in Kiev, to dancing on patios with locals in Bilbao, I also have some wonderful memories of following my beloved black and whites abroad.

Oh how the mackems have missed out over the years, and yet if you visit that cesspit of jealousy on the bitter RTG site called ‘NUFC Sportswashing 2022’ you would actually think that these losers were cosmopolitan and an authority on all things European and a voice of reason within world circles.

Nobody has ever heard of Sunderland outside of blighty, and even the likes of Feyenoord who they latched on to have told them in no uncertain language that they want nothing more to do with a team and supporters with no pride.

It must have killed them when Athletic Bilbao embraced us again.

As the famous Geordies look like going from strength to strength with our new owners and a return to serious European competition is just around the corner, I am happy in the knowledge that the SMBs will never be using our airport ever….apart from going on a cheap holiday in Benidorm.

Bazoox

Dear Mag,

As a Leicester fan, interested to read your article (15,530 reasons why James Maddison set to choose Newcastle United).

You forgot to mention the difference in training facilities.

NUFC a wooden shed whilst Leicester City have over £100m brand new facility, which even includes a 9 hole golf course.

Maybe you can put an article about this out.

Nigel Gamble

Dear Mag,

As a Sunderland fan, I think Newcastle supporters need to be reminded of this…

Nufc. Catchment area approx.800,000.

Safc. Catchment area approx.350,000.

Work out the support per capita.

Karen Macdonald

Dear Mag,

To paraphrase JFK, “ask not what the Saint can do for you but what can you do for the Saint?”

Fans should know that even Messi and Ronaldo need assistance to get into goal threatening positions, so does our lad.

Perhaps ASM should take a leaf from Fraser’s or Miggy’s book, after they dribble at speed past two defenders and then slide that perfect pass to the onrushing shelvey or Longstaff?

To my mind our midfield has only one quality provider and we all know who that is.

At the moment, if we play three in the middle we’re two short of what’s needed to get us higher up the table.

Please get Paqueta or another playmaker. At least

Geoff Thomas

Dear Mag,

A sold out St James’ Park in the sunshine (weather forecast on BBC says it will be 18 degrees and only 6% chance of rain at 3pm on Saturday), what could be better.

There is a lot wrong obviously with this Qatar World Cup BUT having the chance to go and watch Newcastle United kick-off in the Premier League BEFORE we are even a full week into August…well, what is not to like about it?

Not saying it is a formality that Newcastle beat Forest, a promoted side full of momentum and new signings looking to impress, it is going to be interesting.

However, if Eddie and the boys pick up from that quality performance against Arsenal the last time were were all at SJP for a competitive match, then Forest would find it all but impossible to live with that.

I don’t think it needs saying…but if things don’t go well early on this season, it is so important that fans stay 100% behind the head coach and the NUFC squad.

It is so often small margins in the Premier League and sometimes luck just doesn’t go your way.

Our lot are meeting at 11am in the pub on Saturday, I might get across a little earlier and soak it all up, a bit walk on the Quayside and then up Dean Street / Grey Street.

Nothing beats matchday in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Gary Nelson

