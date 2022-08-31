Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd visitor from Wolves and Sunderland) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

Toon need to show they mean business, get deals for Isak and João Pedro sealed and go and outbid West Ham and get Paqueta as well, then we’re cooking!

Dennis

(ED: Obviously this email above received last week before Isak (and Paqueta) moved. One out of three isn’t bad…)

Dear Mag,

Richard Keys is a journalist and not an ex pro who knows the game.

He want to court controversy and has certain downs on certain people and certain clubs.

He was correctly fired by Sky and has little integrity …..he should be seen for what he is.

Stephen Williams

Dear Mag,

I (a Wolves fan) note that I have been banned from the site (ED – The comments section), no doubt for voicing an opinion (ED: Called Newcastle fans ‘w.nkers’…) at odds with the one eyed morons that infest it.

Now some clown named Jim Robertson continues the tirade following the Wolves match, wasting his time on stats, stats and more stats which clearly showed how dominant Newcastle were, and by definition, how rubbish Wolves were.

Someone might ask Jim, given his stats, how Newcastle could not manage to win the game against such a “rubbish” team, indeed how they managed to score only one goal in the last few minutes, after being gifted the opportunity…?? (ED Not taking advantage of all the possession, corners and shots, largely due to missing quality players such as Wilson, Isak and Bruno).

Supporters can be vocal regarding their team. Yours are…So are we…

Newcastle have a good manager and are putting together a good squad that should do well this season.

Our start has been less than ideal, but we will get it right before long.

Good luck for the rest of the season. Liverpool tonight for starters…..

Cheers

Dave

Dear Mag,

Only those of a certain age will remember guitarist Duane Eddy and his magum opus vinyl The Twang’s the Thang.

But the concern for Toon fans of every vintage is that the twang is now very much the thing at St James’s Park – namely the way in which hamstring injuries are multiplying.

Why is this? We now seem to have a small support army of sports scientists, physiotherapists and other medical specialists at NUFC and yet the queues for treatment tables lengthen by the day.

Could Eddie Howe’s famously intensive training methods be to blame? What about the choreographed warm up procedures that are now obligatory before kick off?

Way back in Jackie Milburn’s time, players contented themselves with a casual kick about with odd shots at the goalie. For injuries during the game, there was Norman Smith in his trademark green Jersey, bucket of cold water and the magic sponge.

Broken legs apart, injured players were expected to stay on the pitch, limping along on the left wing.

OK, the pace of the game has changed – the difference between, say, a Ford Prefect and a Ferrari. But are we getting to the point where the intensity of the game and ever-lengthening season are more than human flesh, blood and hamstring can stand?

The season is only a few games old and yet we look like sending a B team to Anfield. Even billionaires could be forgiven for beginning to blanche at seeing their multimillion investments lining up at work at their club’s A & E. Given the advances in AI , can the age of the robot footballer be long delayed?

Geoffrey Phillips

Dear Mag,

Alex Neil leaving Sunderland, his choice.

Sunderland looking for a new manager, that’s up to the Sunderland board to get a replacement ,just wait and see.

And Sunderland signing new players, yes, hope we can.

Wembley was a long time ago, we are in the championship.

People follow Newcastle United and always will, like I follow Sunderland.

Without saying anything out of place it’s the northeast, true Newcastle fans have said they are surprised about Alex Neil going to Stoke, we move on no matter what.

Thank for your time The Mag.

Cheers man

John (Sunderland fan)

Dear Mag,

It is a very long time since I have watched a Football game like last night’s battle (Newcastle’s 2-1 win at Tranmere).

In 1967 I viewed the Intercontinental Cup between Celtic v Racing Club of Argentina, described as “an ugly brutal match containing no football”.

Even the media came out and described it as “sad , lamentable spectacle”.

Now some 55 years later, where I thought football had moved on with highly trained officials to control a game, we had to witness a team (Tranmere) who had been sent out to put a strong mark on the game.

Much has been said about the game but nothing so far has been done to avoid this happening again.

I feel this game was totally unacceptable with urgent controls needed if CUP games continue.

Some thoughts for Cup games :

Premiership teams should not enter this Cup until the later stages

Or shouldn’t enter at all .

Premiership clubs should be controlled by Premiership Officials

VAR should always be available when a Premiership team plays , maybe home advantage is given up, but receipt money should be equivalent.

Why should Premiership teams have to play under much reduced controls than they play under each week, maybe Cup games should end.

I am sure there maybe other thoughts on this but the main thing is we should not be going backwards and watching games like this anymore, it cannot be correct that the younger generation are watching, thinking this is how to play football, THE BEAUTIFUL GAME ?

Time to act now before it’s too late : FA and maybe some brave journalists.

Ian Aitken

Dear Mag,

I have to agree with Dermot Gallagher….I thought the referee was brilliant yesterday (Newcastle 3 Man City 3) and played a great role in ensuring a great match.

Just the right balance of allowing the game to flow and stopping over cynical tackles.

First time I have seen him and I thought he was cool, calm and collected and I was very impressed. In the Oliver and Taylor league.

Stephen Williams

